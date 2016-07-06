Living Blues Radio Chart June 2016

- Tinsley Ellis, Red Clay Soul, Heartfixer Music
- Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore, House Party At Big Jon’s, Delta Groove
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain
- Nick Moss Band, From The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
- Albert Castiglia, Big Dog, Ruf
- Curtis Salgado, The Beautiful Lowdown, Alligator
- Lisa Mann, Hard Times, Bad Decisions, Jay Ray
- Moreland & Arbuckle, Promised Land Or Bust, Alligator
- Big Harp George, Wash My Horse In Champagne, Blues Mountain
- William Bell, This Is Where I Live, Stax
- Alexis P. Suter, All For Loving You, American Showplace
- The Soul Of John Black, Early In The Moanin’, Cadabra
- Various Artists, 45th Anniversary Collection, Alligator
- Royal Southern Brotherhood, The Royal Gospel, Ruf
- Mike Wheeler, Turn Up!!, Delmark
- Alabama Mike, Upset The Status Quo, Brerseland
- Various Artists, Blues For Big Walter, EllerSoul
- Terrie Odabi, My Blue Soul, TO
- Toronzo Cannon, The Chicago Way, Alligator
- John Long, Stand Your Ground, Delta Groove
- Various Artists, 40 Years Of Stony Plain, Stony Plain
- Guy King, Truth, Delmark
- Corey Dennison, Corey Dennison Band, Delmark
- Little Boys Blue, Tennissippi, Jaxon/Vizztone
- Sugar Blue, Voyage, M.C.
That is all.