Living Blues Radio Chart June 2016

  1. Tinsley Ellis,  Red Clay Soul, Heartfixer Music
  2. Big Jon Atkinson & Bob CorritoreHouse Party At Big Jon’s, Delta Groove
  3. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne,  Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain
  4. Nick Moss BandFrom The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
  5. Albert Castiglia,  Big Dog, Ruf
  6. Curtis Salgado,  The Beautiful Lowdown, Alligator
  7. Lisa Mann,  Hard Times, Bad Decisions, Jay Ray
  8. Moreland & ArbucklePromised Land Or Bust, Alligator
  9. Big Harp GeorgeWash My Horse In Champagne, Blues Mountain
  10. William Bell,  This Is Where I Live, Stax
  11. Alexis P. Suter,  All For Loving You, American Showplace
  12. The Soul Of John BlackEarly In The Moanin’, Cadabra
  13. Various Artists45th Anniversary Collection, Alligator
  14. Royal Southern BrotherhoodThe Royal Gospel, Ruf
  15. Mike Wheeler,  Turn Up!!, Delmark
  16. Alabama MikeUpset The Status Quo, Brerseland
  17. Various ArtistsBlues For Big Walter, EllerSoul
  18. Terrie Odabi,  My Blue Soul, TO
  19. Toronzo Cannon,  The Chicago Way, Alligator
  20. John Long,  Stand Your Ground, Delta Groove
  21. Various Artists40 Years Of Stony Plain, Stony Plain
  22. Guy King,  Truth, Delmark
  23. Corey Dennison,  Corey Dennison Band, Delmark
  24. Little Boys BlueTennissippi, Jaxon/Vizztone
  25. Sugar BlueVoyage, M.C.

 

 

One Response to “Living Blues Radio Chart June 2016”

  1. Nick Moss Band is the Bee's Knees!!

    That is all.

