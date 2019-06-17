-->
Top 50 Blues Albums for 2018
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive and Well, Silvertone/RCA
- Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator
- Marcia Ball, Shine Bright, Alligator
- Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child, Alligator
- Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager, Rough Cut, Alligator
- Victor Wainwright, Victor Wainwright and the Train, Ruf
- Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
- Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf
- Janiva Magness, Love Is an Army, Blue Élan
- Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator
- Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Something Smells Funky ’Round Here, Alligator
- Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord
- Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn
- Kid Ramos, Old School, Rip Cat
- Rockwell Avenue Blues Band, Back to Chicago, Delmark
- Anthony Geraci, Why Did You Have to Go, Shining Stone
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Don’t Let the Devil Ride, SWMAF/VizzTone
- James Harman, fineprint, Electro-Fi
- Boz Scaggs, Out of the Blues, Concord
- Mike Zito, First Class Life, Ruf
- John Mayall, Three for the Road, Forty Below
- Frank Bey, Back in Business, Nola Blue
- Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn
- Lindsay Beaver, Tough As Love, Alligator
- Joe Louis Walker, Bruce Katz and Giles Robson, Journeys to the Heart of the Blues, Alligator
- Lurrie Bell & The Bell Dynasty, Tribute to Carey Bell, Delmark
- Colin James, Miles to Go, Stony Plain
- Various Artists, Chicago Plays the Stones, Raisin’ Music
- Mark Hummel, Harpbreaker, Electro-Fi
- Tom Hambridge, The NOLA Sessions, Superstar
- Rory Block, A Woman’s Soul: Tribute to Bessie Smith, Stony Plain
- Trudy Lynn, Blues Keep Knockin’, Connor Ray
- Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Here in Babylon, Jesi-Lu
- Billy F Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues, Concord
- Fiona Boyes, Voodoo in the Shadows, Reference Recordings
- Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore
- Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, No Mercy in This Land, ANTI-
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Inspired By the Blues, IDLA/Stony Plain
- Various Artists, Tribute: Delmark’s 65th Anniversary, Delmark
- Big Harp George, Uptown Cool, Blues Mountain
- Eugene Hideaway Bridges, Live in Tallahassee, Armadillo
- JP Soars, Southbound I-95, Soars High
- Bruce Katz, Get Your Groove!, American Showplace
- Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf
- Deb Ryder, Enjoy the Ride, VizzTone
- Vanessa Collier, Honey Up, Phenix Fire
- Damon Fowler, The Whiskey Bayou Session, Whiskey Bayou
- Breezy Rodio, Sometimes the Blues Got Me, Delmark
- Joyann Parker, Hard to Love, Hopeless Romantics
- Kirk Fletcher, Hold On, KF
Comments are closed.