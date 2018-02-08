Living Blues Top 50 Blues Albums for 2017

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

  1. Elvin Bishop,  Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
  2. Cash Box KingsRoyal Mint, Alligator
  3. Monster Mike Welch And Mike LedbetterRight Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
  4. Coco Montoya,  Hard Truth, Alligator
  5. Taj Mahal & Keb MoTajMo, Concord
  6. Selwyn Birchwood,  Pick Your Poison, Alligator
  7. Rick Estrin & The NightcatsGroovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
  8. Tommy Castro & The PainkillersStompin’ Ground, Alligator
  9. Thornetta Davis,  Honest Woman, Sweet Mama
  10. Andy T BandDouble Strike, American Showplace
  11. Samantha Fish,  Chills & Fever, Ruf
  12. Big Bill Morganfield,  Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck
  13. John Primer & Bob CorritoreAin’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
  14. Janiva Magness,  Blue Again, Blue Elan
  15. Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch.After A While, Blue Dot
  16. John Mayall,  Talk About That, Forty Below
  17. Ronnie Baker Brooks,  Times Have Changed, Provogue
  18. Kim Wilson,  Boogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
  19. Billy Flynn,  Lonesome Highway, Delmark
  20. Sonny Landreth,  Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
  21. Mr. SippKnock A Hole In It, Malaco
  22. Altered Five Blues BandCharmed And Dangerous, Blind Pig
  23. Walter Trout,  We’re All In This Together, Provogue
  24. Guy Davis & Fabrizio PoggiSonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M.C.
  25. Karen Lovely,  Fish Outta Water, KL
  26. Southern AvenueSouthern Avenue, Stax
  27. Beth Hart,  Fire On The Floor, Provogue
  28. John Nemeth,  Feelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
  29. Savoy BrownWitchy Feelin’, Ruf
  30. North Mississippi All-StarsPrayer For Peace, Legacy
  31. Gregg Allman,  Southern Blood, Rounder
  32. Benny Turner,  My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue
  33. Kilborn Alley Blues BandThe Tolono Tapes, Run It Back
  34. Linsey Alexander,  Two Cats, Delmark
  35. Albert Castiglia,  Up All Night, Ruf
  36. Tedeschi Trucks BandLive From The Fox Oakland, Fantasy
  37. Sean Chambers,  Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace
  38. The NighthawksAll You Gotta Do, EllerSoul
  39. Hurricane RuthAin’t Ready For The Grave, Hurricane Ruth
  40. Delbert McClinton & Self-Made MenPrick Of The Litter, Thirty Tigers
  41. Robert Cray,  Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee
  42. Sharon Lewis And Texas FireGrown Ass Woman, Delmark
  43. Thorbjorn Risager & Black TornadoChange My Game, Ruf
  44. Mississippi HeatCab Driving Man, Delmark
  45. George Thorogood,  Party Of One, Rounder
  46. Peter Karp,  Alabama Town, Rose Cottage
  47. Johnny Rawls,  Waiting For The Train, Catfood
  48. Doug MacLeod,  Break The Chain, Reference
  49. Mitch Woods,  Friends Along The Way, Entertainment One
  50. Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful Of All-StarsKingdom Of Swing, Vizztone

