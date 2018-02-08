Living Blues Top 50 Blues Albums for 2017
- Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
- Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
- Monster Mike Welch And Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
- Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator
- Taj Mahal & Keb Mo, TajMo, Concord
- Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
- Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama
- Andy T Band, Double Strike, American Showplace
- Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf
- Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
- Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan
- Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch., After A While, Blue Dot
- John Mayall, Talk About That, Forty Below
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
- Kim Wilson, Boogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
- Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark
- Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
- Mr. Sipp, Knock A Hole In It, Malaco
- Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed And Dangerous, Blind Pig
- Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue
- Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M.C.
- Karen Lovely, Fish Outta Water, KL
- Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax
- Beth Hart, Fire On The Floor, Provogue
- John Nemeth, Feelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
- Savoy Brown, Witchy Feelin’, Ruf
- North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy
- Gregg Allman, Southern Blood, Rounder
- Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue
- Kilborn Alley Blues Band, The Tolono Tapes, Run It Back
- Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark
- Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From The Fox Oakland, Fantasy
- Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace
- The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul
- Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready For The Grave, Hurricane Ruth
- Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men, Prick Of The Litter, Thirty Tigers
- Robert Cray, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee
- Sharon Lewis And Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark
- Thorbjorn Risager & Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf
- Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark
- George Thorogood, Party Of One, Rounder
- Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage
- Johnny Rawls, Waiting For The Train, Catfood
- Doug MacLeod, Break The Chain, Reference
- Mitch Woods, Friends Along The Way, Entertainment One
- Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful Of All-Stars, Kingdom Of Swing, Vizztone
