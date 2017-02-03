Living Blues Top 50 Blues Albums for 2016

ALCD 4969

  1. Toronzo Cannon,  The Chicago Way, Alligator
  2. Curtis Salgado,  The Beautiful Lowdown, Alligator
  3. Janiva Magness,  Love Wins Again, Blue Elan
  4. Golden State Lone Star Blues RevueGolden State Lone Star Blues Revue, Electro-Fi
  5. Moreland & ArbucklePromised Land Or Bust, Alligator
  6. Johnny Rawls,  Tiger in A Cage, Catfood
  7. Li’l Ed And The Blues ImperialsThe Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
  8. Albert Castiglia,  Big Dog, Ruf
  9. Tedeschi Trucks BandLet Me Get By, Concord
  10. Big Jon Atkinson & Bob CorritoreHouse Party At Big Jon’s, Delta Groove
  11. Guy King,  Truth, Delmark
  12. Tinsley Ellis,  Red Clay Soul, Heartfixer Music
  13. Various ArtistsGod Don’t Never Change: Songs Of Blind W. Johnson, Alligator
  14. Bobby Rush,  Porcupine Meat, Rounder
  15. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne,  Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain
  16. Nick Moss,  From The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
  17. Lurrie Bell,  Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
  18. William Bell,  This Is Where I Live, Stax
  19. Fabulous ThunderbirdsStrong Like That, Severn
  20. Sugar Ray And The BluetonesSeeing Is Believing, Severn
  21. Magic Sam Blues BandBlack Magic (Deluxe Edition), Delmark
  22. Ronnie Earl & The BroadcastersMaxwell Street, Stony Plain
  23. Duke Robillard And His All-Star ComboBlues Full Circle, Stony Plain
  24. Corey Dennison,  Corey Dennison Band, Delmark
  25. Various ArtistsBlues For Big Walter, EllerSoul
  26. Harmonica ShahIf You Live To Get Old, You Will Understand, Electro-Fi
  27. Tommy Castro & The Pain KillersMethod To My Madness, Alligator
  28. Lisa Mann,  Hard Times, Bad Decisions, Jay Ray
  29. Joe Bonamassa,  Blues Of Desperation, J&R Adventures
  30. Mitch Kashmar,  West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
  31. Big Harp GeorgeWash My Horse In Champagne, Blues Mountain
  32. Michael Burks,  I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man
  33. James Hunter SixHold On!, Daptone
  34. Royal Southern BrotherhoodThe Royal Gospel, Ruf
  35. Benny Turner,  When She’s Gone, NOLA Blue
  36. Sugar BlueVoyage, M.C.
  37. Mike Wheeler,  Turn Up!!, Delmark
  38. Dennis Gruenling,  Ready Or Not, Backbender/Vizztone
  39. Mississippi HeatCab Driving Man, Delmark
  40. Big Head Blues ClubWay Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
  41. Bob Margolin,  My Road, Steady Rollin’
  42. Vaneese Thomas,  The Long Journey Home, Segue
  43. R.B. Stone,  Some Call It Freedom…, Middle Mountain
  44. Terrie Odabi,  My Blue Soul, TO
  45. Mandeville, LizThe Stars Motel, Blue Kitty
  46. Colin James,  Blue Highways, True North
  47. Alabama MikeUpset The Status Quo, Brerseland
  48. Buddy Guy,  Born To Play Guitar, RCA/Silvertone
  49. Jonn Del Toro Richardson,  Tengo Blues, Vizztone
  50. Various Artists45th Anniversary Collection, Alligator

