Living Blues Top 50 Blues Albums for 2016
- Toronzo Cannon, The Chicago Way, Alligator
- Curtis Salgado, The Beautiful Lowdown, Alligator
- Janiva Magness, Love Wins Again, Blue Elan
- Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue, Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue, Electro-Fi
- Moreland & Arbuckle, Promised Land Or Bust, Alligator
- Johnny Rawls, Tiger in A Cage, Catfood
- Li’l Ed And The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
- Albert Castiglia, Big Dog, Ruf
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Let Me Get By, Concord
- Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore, House Party At Big Jon’s, Delta Groove
- Guy King, Truth, Delmark
- Tinsley Ellis, Red Clay Soul, Heartfixer Music
- Various Artists, God Don’t Never Change: Songs Of Blind W. Johnson, Alligator
- Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain
- Nick Moss, From The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
- Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
- William Bell, This Is Where I Live, Stax
- Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn
- Sugar Ray And The Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn
- Magic Sam Blues Band, Black Magic (Deluxe Edition), Delmark
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Maxwell Street, Stony Plain
- Duke Robillard And His All-Star Combo, Blues Full Circle, Stony Plain
- Corey Dennison, Corey Dennison Band, Delmark
- Various Artists, Blues For Big Walter, EllerSoul
- Harmonica Shah, If You Live To Get Old, You Will Understand, Electro-Fi
- Tommy Castro & The Pain Killers, Method To My Madness, Alligator
- Lisa Mann, Hard Times, Bad Decisions, Jay Ray
- Joe Bonamassa, Blues Of Desperation, J&R Adventures
- Mitch Kashmar, West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
- Big Harp George, Wash My Horse In Champagne, Blues Mountain
- Michael Burks, I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man
- James Hunter Six, Hold On!, Daptone
- Royal Southern Brotherhood, The Royal Gospel, Ruf
- Benny Turner, When She’s Gone, NOLA Blue
- Sugar Blue, Voyage, M.C.
- Mike Wheeler, Turn Up!!, Delmark
- Dennis Gruenling, Ready Or Not, Backbender/Vizztone
- Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark
- Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
- Bob Margolin, My Road, Steady Rollin’
- Vaneese Thomas, The Long Journey Home, Segue
- R.B. Stone, Some Call It Freedom…, Middle Mountain
- Terrie Odabi, My Blue Soul, TO
- Mandeville, Liz, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty
- Colin James, Blue Highways, True North
- Alabama Mike, Upset The Status Quo, Brerseland
- Buddy Guy, Born To Play Guitar, RCA/Silvertone
- Jonn Del Toro Richardson, Tengo Blues, Vizztone
- Various Artists, 45th Anniversary Collection, Alligator
