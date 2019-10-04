Living Blues Radio Report September 2019

  1. Bobby Rush,  Sitting On Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
  2. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats,  Contemporary, Alligator
  3. Nick Moss Band,  Lucky Guy!, Alligator
  4. Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters,  Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
  5. Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way,  The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp, Alligator
  6. Coco Montoya,  Coming In Hot, Alligator
  7. Tad Robinson,  Real Street, Severn
  8. Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana,  Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
  9. Altered Five Blues Band,  Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
  10. Annika Chambers,  Kiss My Sass, VizzTone
  11. Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues,  Roots and Branches – The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
  12. Giles Robson,  Don’t Give Up On The Blues, American Showplace
  13. Various Artists,  Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records:Definitive Collection, Earwig
  14. Jimmy Carpenter,  Soul Doctor, Gulf Coast
  15. Junior Watson,  Nothin’ To It But To Do It, Little Village
  16. Vaneese Thomas,  Down Yonder, Segue
  17. Samantha Fish,  Kill Or Be Kind, Rounder
  18. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram,  Kingfish, Alligator
  19. Keb’ Mo’,  Oklahoma, Concord
  20. Billy Price,  Dog Eat Dog, Gulf Coast
  21. J.P. Soars,  Let Go of the Reins, Soars High
  22. Tennessee Redemption,  Tennessee Redemption, Endless Blues
  23. Terry Hanck,  I Still Get Excited, Greaseland/VizzTone
  24. Arsen Shomakhov,  Rain City Blues, RCB
  25. Shaun Murphy,  Reason To Try, Vision Wall
