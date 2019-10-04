-->
Living Blues Radio Report September 2019
- Bobby Rush, Sitting On Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Contemporary, Alligator
- Nick Moss Band, Lucky Guy!, Alligator
- Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
- Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way, The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp, Alligator
- Coco Montoya, Coming In Hot, Alligator
- Tad Robinson, Real Street, Severn
- Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana, Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
- Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
- Annika Chambers, Kiss My Sass, VizzTone
- Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues, Roots and Branches – The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
- Giles Robson, Don’t Give Up On The Blues, American Showplace
- Various Artists, Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records:Definitive Collection, Earwig
- Jimmy Carpenter, Soul Doctor, Gulf Coast
- Junior Watson, Nothin’ To It But To Do It, Little Village
- Vaneese Thomas, Down Yonder, Segue
- Samantha Fish, Kill Or Be Kind, Rounder
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kingfish, Alligator
- Keb’ Mo’, Oklahoma, Concord
- Billy Price, Dog Eat Dog, Gulf Coast
- J.P. Soars, Let Go of the Reins, Soars High
- Tennessee Redemption, Tennessee Redemption, Endless Blues
- Terry Hanck, I Still Get Excited, Greaseland/VizzTone
- Arsen Shomakhov, Rain City Blues, RCB
- Shaun Murphy, Reason To Try, Vision Wall
