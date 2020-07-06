LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT JUNE 2020

  1. John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
  2. Ruthie Foster Big Band, Live at the Paramount, Blue Corn Music
  3. Jose Ramirez, Here I Come, Self
  4. Linsey Alexander, Live at Rosa’s, Delmark
  5. Johnny Burgin, No Border Blues, Delmark
  6. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Go, Just Do It!, Stony Plain
  7. Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
  8. The Nighthawks, Tryin’ to Get to You, EllerSoul
  9. Rory Block, Prove It on Me, Stony Plain
  10. Too Slim and the Taildraggers, The Remedy, VizzTone
  11. Crystal Shawanda, Church House Blues, True North
  12. Tony Holiday, Soul Service, VizzTone
  13. Andrew Alli, Hard Workin’ Man, EllerSoul
  14. The Proven Ones, You Ain’t Done, Gulf Coast
  15. Gerald McClendon, Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now, Delta Roots
  16. Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle / Thirty Tigers
  17. Dion, Blues with Friends, Keeping the Blues Alive
  18. Alex Dixon’s Vintage, The Real McCoy, Dixon Landing Music
  19. Jimmy Johnson, Every Day of Your Life, Delmark
  20. Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood, Blue Sky, Put Together Music
  21. Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
  22. Eliza Neals, Black Crow Moan, E-H
  23. Sass Jordan, Rebel Moon Blues, Stony Plain
  24. Anni Piper, Blow Up Doll, Sugar Daddy Records
  25. Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone