Living Blues Radio Report June 2019
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kingfish, Alligator
- Cash Box Kings, Hail to the Kings, Alligator
- BB King Blues Band, The Soul of the King, Ruf
- Savoy Brown, City Night, Quarto Valley
- Grady Champion, Steppin’ In: A Tribute to Z.Z. Hill, Malaco
- Harpdog Brown, For Love & Money, Dog House
- Jimmie Vaughn, Baby, Please Come Home, Last Music Co.
- Albert Castiglia, Masterpiece, Gulf Coast
- Texas Horns, Get Here Quick, Severn
- Forty Fours, Twist the Knife, Rip Cat
- Nancy Wright, Alive & Blue, VizzTone
- Sugaray Rayford, Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
- Fruteland Jackson, Good as Your Last Dollar, Electro-Fi
- Southern Avenue, Keep On, Concord
- Mighty Mike Schermer, Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
- Joanne Shaw Taylor, Reckless Heart, Silvertone/Sony UK
- Keb Mo’, Oklahoma, Concord
- Heather Newman, Rise from the Flames, VizzTone
- Terry Robb, Confessin’ My Dues, NiaSounds
- Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers, Pay the Price, Azuretone
- Tullie Brae, Revelation, Endless Blues
- Duke Robillard Band, Ear Worms, Stony Plain
- Jontavious Willis, Spectacular Class, Kind Of Blue
- Big Jack Reynolds, That’s a Good Way to Get to Heaven, Third Street Cigar
- Billy Branch & The Sons of the Blues, Roots and Branches – The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
