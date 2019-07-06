Living Blues Radio Report June 2019

Kingfish

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram,  Kingfish, Alligator
  2. Cash Box Kings,  Hail to the Kings, Alligator
  3. BB King Blues Band,  The Soul of the King, Ruf
  4. Savoy Brown,  City Night, Quarto Valley
  5. Grady Champion,  Steppin’ In: A Tribute to Z.Z. Hill, Malaco
  6. Harpdog Brown,  For Love & Money, Dog House
  7. Jimmie Vaughn,  Baby, Please Come Home, Last Music Co.
  8. Albert Castiglia,  Masterpiece, Gulf Coast
  9. Texas Horns,  Get Here Quick, Severn
  10. Forty Fours,  Twist the Knife, Rip Cat
  11. Nancy Wright,  Alive & Blue, VizzTone
  12. Sugaray Rayford,  Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
  13. Fruteland Jackson,  Good as Your Last Dollar, Electro-Fi
  14. Southern Avenue,  Keep On, Concord
  15. Mighty Mike Schermer,  Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
  16. Joanne Shaw Taylor,  Reckless Heart, Silvertone/Sony UK
  17. Keb Mo’,  Oklahoma, Concord
  18. Heather Newman,  Rise from the Flames, VizzTone
  19. Terry Robb,  Confessin’ My Dues, NiaSounds
  20. Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers,  Pay the Price, Azuretone
  21. Tullie Brae,  Revelation, Endless Blues
  22. Duke Robillard Band,  Ear Worms, Stony Plain
  23. Jontavious Willis,  Spectacular Class, Kind Of Blue
  24. Big Jack Reynolds,  That’s a Good Way to Get to Heaven, Third Street Cigar
  25. Billy Branch & The Sons of the Blues,  Roots and Branches – The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
×

Comments are closed.