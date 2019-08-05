Living Blues Radio Report July 2019

ALCD 4992

  1. Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues,  Roots and Branches – The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
  2. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram,  Kingfish, Alligator
  3. Cash Box Kings,  Hail To The Kings, Alligator
  4. Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana,  Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
  5. Keb’ Mo’,  Oklahoma, Concord
  6. Terry Hanck,  I Still Get Excited, Greaseland/VizzTone
  7. Zac Harmon,  Mississippi BarBQ, Catfood
  8. Jimmie Vaughn,  Baby, Please Come Home, Last Music Co.
  9. Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers,  No Good Deed, Pretty GoodForAGirl
  10. Grady Champion,  Steppin’ In: A Tribute to Z.Z. Hill, Malaco
  11. BB King Blues Band,  The Soul of the King, Ruf
  12. Savoy Brown,  City Night, Quarto Valley
  13. Nancy Wright,  Alive & Blue, VizzTone
  14. Ben Levin,  Before Me, VizzTone
  15. Big Jack Reynolds,  That’s a Good Way to Get to Heaven, Third Street Cigar
  16. Heather Newman,  Rise from the Flames, VizzTone
  17. Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind,  My Chops Are Rolling!!, EllerSoul
  18. Fruteland Jackson,  Good as Your Last Dollar, Electro-Fi
  19. Albert Castiglia,  Masterpiece, Gulf Coast
  20. Harpdog Brown,  For Love & Money, Dog House
  21. Southern Avenue,  Keep On, Concord
  22. Michael Lee,  Michael Lee, Ruf
  23. Joanne Shaw Taylor,  Reckless Heart, Silvertone/Sony UK
  24. Texas Horns,  Get Here Quick, Severn
  25. The 44’s,  Twist The Knife, Rip Cat
