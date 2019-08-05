-->
Living Blues Radio Report July 2019
- Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues, Roots and Branches – The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kingfish, Alligator
- Cash Box Kings, Hail To The Kings, Alligator
- Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana, Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
- Keb’ Mo’, Oklahoma, Concord
- Terry Hanck, I Still Get Excited, Greaseland/VizzTone
- Zac Harmon, Mississippi BarBQ, Catfood
- Jimmie Vaughn, Baby, Please Come Home, Last Music Co.
- Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers, No Good Deed, Pretty GoodForAGirl
- Grady Champion, Steppin’ In: A Tribute to Z.Z. Hill, Malaco
- BB King Blues Band, The Soul of the King, Ruf
- Savoy Brown, City Night, Quarto Valley
- Nancy Wright, Alive & Blue, VizzTone
- Ben Levin, Before Me, VizzTone
- Big Jack Reynolds, That’s a Good Way to Get to Heaven, Third Street Cigar
- Heather Newman, Rise from the Flames, VizzTone
- Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind, My Chops Are Rolling!!, EllerSoul
- Fruteland Jackson, Good as Your Last Dollar, Electro-Fi
- Albert Castiglia, Masterpiece, Gulf Coast
- Harpdog Brown, For Love & Money, Dog House
- Southern Avenue, Keep On, Concord
- Michael Lee, Michael Lee, Ruf
- Joanne Shaw Taylor, Reckless Heart, Silvertone/Sony UK
- Texas Horns, Get Here Quick, Severn
- The 44’s, Twist The Knife, Rip Cat
Comments are closed.