Living Blues Radio Report February 2020

  1. Tinsley Ellis,  Ice Cream in Hell, Alligator
  2. Phantom Blues Band,  Still Cookin’, VizzTone
  3. Jimmy Johnson,  Every Day of Your Life, Delmark
  4. Whitney Shay,  Stand Up!, Ruf
  5. Frank Bey,  All My Dues Are Paid, NOLA Blue
  6. Betty Fox Band,  Peace In Pieces, Foxy Cavanagh
  7. Mark Hummel,  Wayback Machine, Electro-Fi
  8. John Blues Boyd,  “What My Eyes Have Seen…”, Gulf Coast
  9. Tas Cru,  Drive On, Subcat
  10. Albert Cummings,  Believe, Provogue
  11. Thorbjorn Risager & Black Tornado,  Come On In, Ruf
  12. Sugar Blue,  Colors, Beeble Music
  13. Chris Shutters,  Good Gone Bad, Third Street Cigar
  14. Johnny Burgin,  Live, Delmark
  15. Richard Ray Farrell,  Three Pints of Gin, Blue Beet
  16. Dave Specter,  Blues…from the Inside Out, Delmark
  17. The Jimmys,  Gotta Have It, Brown Cow
  18. Gary Moore,  Live From London, Provogue
  19. 11 Guys Quartet,  Small Blues and Grooves, VizzTone
  20. Cindy Cashdollar,  Waltz for Abilene, Silver Shot
  21. Mary Jo Curry Band,  Front Porch, MJC
  22. Sonny Landreth,  Blacktop Run, Mascot
  23. Forrest McDonald,  Blues in a Bucket, World Talent
  24. Robert Cray Band,  That’s What I Heard, Nozzle/Thirty Tigers
  25. Harper and Midwest Kind,  Rise Up, Access