LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT AUGUST 2020

  1. Anthony Geraci with Dennis Brennan, Daydreams in Blue, Shining Stone
  2. The Lucky Losers, Godless Land, VizzTone
  3. Kat Riggins, Cry Out, Gulf Coast
  4. Savoy Brown, Ain’t Done Yet, Quarto Valley
  5. Victor Wainwright and the Train, Memphis Loud, Ruf
  6. JW-Jones, Sonic Departures, Solid Blues
  7. Hurricane Ruth, Good Life, American Showplace
  8. JD Taylor, The Coldwater Sessions, VizzTone
  9. Peter Karp, Magnificent Heart, Rose Cottage Music
  10. Johnny Burgin, No Border Blues, Delmark
  11. Downchild, 50th Anniversary: Live at the Toronto Jazz Festival, Diesel Management Productions
  12. Ron Thompson, From the Patio: Live at Poor House Bistro, Vol. 1, Little Village Foundation
  13. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Go, Just Do It!, Stony Plain
  14. John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
  15. Kirsten Thien, Two Sides, Screen Door
  16. Sugar Ray & the Bluetones featuring Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
  17. Too Slim and the Taildraggers, The Remedy, VizzTone
  18. Mark May Band, Deep Dark Demon, Gulf Coast
  19. Gregg Martinez, MacDaddy Mojeaux, Nola Blue
  20. Crooked Eye Tommy, Hot Coffee and Pain, Blue Heart
  21. Ruthie Foster Big Band, Live at the Paramount, Blue Corn Music
  22. Dion, Blues with Friends, Keeping the Blues Alive
  23. Jose Ramirez, Here I Come, Self
  24. Linsey Alexander, Live at Rosa’s, Delmark
  25. Dave Fields, Force of Will, Self