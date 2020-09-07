LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT AUGUST 2020
- Anthony Geraci with Dennis Brennan, Daydreams in Blue, Shining Stone
- The Lucky Losers, Godless Land, VizzTone
- Kat Riggins, Cry Out, Gulf Coast
- Savoy Brown, Ain’t Done Yet, Quarto Valley
- Victor Wainwright and the Train, Memphis Loud, Ruf
- JW-Jones, Sonic Departures, Solid Blues
- Hurricane Ruth, Good Life, American Showplace
- JD Taylor, The Coldwater Sessions, VizzTone
- Peter Karp, Magnificent Heart, Rose Cottage Music
- Johnny Burgin, No Border Blues, Delmark
- Downchild, 50th Anniversary: Live at the Toronto Jazz Festival, Diesel Management Productions
- Ron Thompson, From the Patio: Live at Poor House Bistro, Vol. 1, Little Village Foundation
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Go, Just Do It!, Stony Plain
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
- Kirsten Thien, Two Sides, Screen Door
- Sugar Ray & the Bluetones featuring Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
- Too Slim and the Taildraggers, The Remedy, VizzTone
- Mark May Band, Deep Dark Demon, Gulf Coast
- Gregg Martinez, MacDaddy Mojeaux, Nola Blue
- Crooked Eye Tommy, Hot Coffee and Pain, Blue Heart
- Ruthie Foster Big Band, Live at the Paramount, Blue Corn Music
- Dion, Blues with Friends, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Jose Ramirez, Here I Come, Self
- Linsey Alexander, Live at Rosa’s, Delmark
- Dave Fields, Force of Will, Self