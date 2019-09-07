-->
Living Blues Radio Report August 2019
- Bobby Rush, Sitting On Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
- Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana, Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
- Nick Moss Band, Lucky Guy!, Alligator
- Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues, Roots and Branches – The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
- Coco Montoya, Coming In Hot, Alligator
- Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
- Terry Hanck, I Still Get Excited, Greaseland/VizzTone
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kingfish, Alligator
- J.P. Soars, Let Go of the Reins, Soars High
- Keb’ Mo’, Oklahoma, Concord
- Billy Price, Dog Eat Dog, Gulf Coast
- Cash Box Kings, Hail to the Kings, Alligator
- Bruce Katz, Solo Ride, American Showplace
- Annika Chambers, Kiss My Sass, VizzTone
- Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, No Good Deed, Pretty GoodForAGirl
- Arthur Adams, Here To Make You Feel Good, Cleopatra Blues
- Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
- Zac Harmon, Mississippi BarBQ, Catfood
- Ben Levin, Before Me, VizzTone
- Charlie Wooton Project, Blue Basso, Wild Heart
- Shaun Murphy, Reason to Try, Vision Wall
- Various Artists, Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records:Definitive Collection, Earwig
- Various Artists, Battle of the Blues: Chicago vs Oakland, Delta Roots
- Nancy Wright, Alive & Blue, VizzTone
- Moonshine Society, Sweet Thing, MS
