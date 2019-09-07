Living Blues Radio Report August 2019

  1. Bobby Rush,  Sitting On Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
  2. Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana,  Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
  3. Nick Moss Band,  Lucky Guy!, Alligator
  4. Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues,  Roots and Branches – The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
  5. Coco Montoya,  Coming In Hot, Alligator
  6. Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters,  Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
  7. Terry Hanck,  I Still Get Excited, Greaseland/VizzTone
  8. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram,  Kingfish, Alligator
  9. J.P. Soars,  Let Go of the Reins, Soars High
  10. Keb’ Mo’,  Oklahoma, Concord
  11. Billy Price,  Dog Eat Dog, Gulf Coast
  12. Cash Box Kings,  Hail to the Kings, Alligator
  13. Bruce Katz,  Solo Ride, American Showplace
  14. Annika Chambers,  Kiss My Sass, VizzTone
  15. Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers,  No Good Deed, Pretty GoodForAGirl
  16. Arthur Adams,  Here To Make You Feel Good, Cleopatra Blues
  17. Altered Five Blues Band,  Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
  18. Zac Harmon,  Mississippi BarBQ, Catfood
  19. Ben Levin,  Before Me, VizzTone
  20. Charlie Wooton Project,  Blue Basso, Wild Heart
  21. Shaun Murphy,  Reason to Try, Vision Wall
  22. Various Artists,  Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records:Definitive Collection, Earwig
  23. Various Artists,  Battle of the Blues: Chicago vs Oakland, Delta Roots
  24. Nancy Wright,  Alive & Blue, VizzTone
  25. Moonshine Society,  Sweet Thing, MS
