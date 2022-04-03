Living Blues Radio Chart’s Top 50 Blues Albums 2021
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
- Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
- Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
- Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
- Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
- Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
- Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
- Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
- GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief
- Johnny Tucker featuring Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart
- Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
- Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
- Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime, Blue Dot
- Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
- Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M. C. Records
- Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
- Various Artists, Alligator Records–50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator
- New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 2, Stony Plain
- Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
- Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
- Robert Finley, Sharecropper’s Son, Easy Eye Sound
- Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
- Maria Muldaur & Tuba Skinny, Let’s Get Happy Together, Stony Plain
- Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
- Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
- Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
- Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, VizzTone
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dance Songs for Hard Times, Family Owned
- Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf
- Rob Stone, Trio in Tokyo, Blue Heart
- Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
- Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
- EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South
- Mr. Sipp, Sippnotized, Malaco
- Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
- Donna Herula, Bang at the Door, Self
- Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self
- Mike Zito, Resurrection, Gulf Coast
- Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
- The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch
- Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
- John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
- Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby Blue Bland, Nola Blue
- Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About: Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley
- Ally Venable, Heart of Fire, Ruf
- Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots