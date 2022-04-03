Living Blues Radio Chart’s Top 50 Blues Albums 2021

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
  2. Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
  3. Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
  4. Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
  5. Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
  6. Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
  7. Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
  8. Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
  9. Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
  10. Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
  11. Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
  12. GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief
  13. Johnny Tucker featuring Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart
  14. Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
  15. Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
  16. Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime, Blue Dot
  17. Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
  18. Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M. C. Records
  19. Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
  20. Various Artists, Alligator Records–50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator
  21. New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 2, Stony Plain
  22. Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
  23. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
  24. Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
  25. Robert Finley, Sharecropper’s Son, Easy Eye Sound
  26. Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
  27. Maria Muldaur & Tuba Skinny, Let’s Get Happy Together, Stony Plain
  28. Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
  29. Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
  30. Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
  31. Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, VizzTone
  32. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dance Songs for Hard Times, Family Owned
  33. Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf
  34. Rob Stone, Trio in Tokyo, Blue Heart
  35. Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
  36. Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
  37. EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South
  38. Mr. Sipp, Sippnotized, Malaco
  39. Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
  40. Donna Herula, Bang at the Door, Self
  41. Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self
  42. Mike Zito, Resurrection, Gulf Coast
  43. Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
  44. The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch
  45. Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
  46. John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
  47. Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby Blue Bland, Nola Blue
  48. Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About: Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley
  49. Ally Venable, Heart of Fire, Ruf
  50. Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots