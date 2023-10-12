LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2023

  1. Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
  2. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, Club 88
  3. Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  4. Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
  5. Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
  6. Bob Corritore & Friends, Somebody Put Bad Luck on Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  7. Blackburn Brothers, SoulFunkn’BLUES, Electro-Fi
  8. Johnny Rawls, Walking Heart Attack, Catfood
  9. Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Gulf Coast
  10. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
  11. Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
  12. D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
  13. Chris Beard, Pass It On Down, Blue Heart
  14. Duke Robillard & His All-Star Band, Six Strings of Steel, M.C. Records
  15. Willie J. Campbell, Be Cool, Blue Heart
  16. EG Kight, Sticks & Strings, Blue South
  17. Joel Astley, Seattle to Greaseland, Blue Heart
  18. Selwyn Birchwood, Exorcist, Alligator
  19. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
  20. Mikey Junior, Blues in the Barn, Vol. 2, 8th Train
  21. Popa Chubby and the Beast Band, Live at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint NYC, Gulf Coast
  22. Little G Weevil, If I May…, Gee Wee
  23. Willie J. Laws Jr., Too Much Blues, Pilot Light
  24. Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
  25. Joyann Parker, Roots, Hopeless Romantic