LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2023
- Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
- Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, Club 88
- Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
- Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Somebody Put Bad Luck on Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Blackburn Brothers, SoulFunkn’BLUES, Electro-Fi
- Johnny Rawls, Walking Heart Attack, Catfood
- Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Gulf Coast
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
- Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
- D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
- Chris Beard, Pass It On Down, Blue Heart
- Duke Robillard & His All-Star Band, Six Strings of Steel, M.C. Records
- Willie J. Campbell, Be Cool, Blue Heart
- EG Kight, Sticks & Strings, Blue South
- Joel Astley, Seattle to Greaseland, Blue Heart
- Selwyn Birchwood, Exorcist, Alligator
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
- Mikey Junior, Blues in the Barn, Vol. 2, 8th Train
- Popa Chubby and the Beast Band, Live at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint NYC, Gulf Coast
- Little G Weevil, If I May…, Gee Wee
- Willie J. Laws Jr., Too Much Blues, Pilot Light
- Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
- Joyann Parker, Roots, Hopeless Romantic