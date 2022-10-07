LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2022
- John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
- Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
- John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
- Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do, Delmark
- The Texas Horns, Everybody Let’s Roll, Blue Heart
- Silent Partners, Changing Times, Little Village Foundation
- Blue Moon Marquee, Scream, Holler & Howl, Self
- Crystal Shawanda, Midnight Blues, True North
- GA-20, Crackdown, Karma Chief
- Mike Morgan and the Crawl, The Lights Went Out in Dallas, Must Have Music
- The Dig 3, This is…The Dig 3!!!, Self
- Jimmy Carpenter, The Louisiana Record, Gulf Coast
- Johnny Sansone, Into Your Blues, Short Stack
- Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow, Electro-Fi
- The Hungry Williams, Let’s Go!, Rochelle
- Derrick Procell, Hello Mojo!, Catfood
- Janiva Magness, Hard to Kill, Fathead
- The Boneshakers, One Foot in the Groove, Take It to the Bridge
- Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
- Walter Trout, Ride, Provogue
- Eric Clapton, Nothing But the Blues, Reprise
- Breezy Rodio, Underground Blues, Wind Chill
- Laura Tate, Smokey Tango, Blue Heart
- Orphan Jon and the Abandoned, Over the Pain, Vintage LaNell