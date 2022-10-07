LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2022

  1. John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
  2. Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
  3. John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
  4. Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  5. Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do, Delmark
  6. The Texas Horns, Everybody Let’s Roll, Blue Heart
  7. Silent Partners, Changing Times, Little Village Foundation
  8. Blue Moon Marquee, Scream, Holler & Howl, Self
  9. Crystal Shawanda, Midnight Blues, True North
  10. GA-20, Crackdown, Karma Chief
  11. Mike Morgan and the Crawl, The Lights Went Out in Dallas, Must Have Music
  12. The Dig 3, This is…The Dig 3!!!, Self
  13. Jimmy Carpenter, The Louisiana Record, Gulf Coast
  14. Johnny Sansone, Into Your Blues, Short Stack
  15. Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow, Electro-Fi
  16. The Hungry Williams, Let’s Go!, Rochelle
  17. Derrick Procell, Hello Mojo!, Catfood
  18. Janiva Magness, Hard to Kill, Fathead
  19. The Boneshakers, One Foot in the Groove, Take It to the Bridge
  20. Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
  21. Walter Trout, Ride, Provogue
  22. Eric Clapton, Nothing But the Blues, Reprise
  23. Breezy Rodio, Underground Blues, Wind Chill
  24. Laura Tate, Smokey Tango, Blue Heart
  25. Orphan Jon and the Abandoned, Over the Pain, Vintage LaNell