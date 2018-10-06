Living Blues Radio Chart September 2018

shemekia copeland

  1. Shemekia Copeland,  America’s Child, Alligator
  2. Buddy Guy,  The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
  3. Anthony Geraci,  Why Did You Have To Go, Shining Stone
  4. Frank Bey,  Back In Business, NOLA Blue
  5. Various Artists,  Chicago Plays The Stones, Raisin’ Music
  6. Mark Hummel,  Harpbreaker, Electro-Fi
  7. Colin James,  Miles To Go, Stony Plain
  8. Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio,  Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here, Alligator
  9. Boz Scaggs,  Out Of The Blues, Concord
  10. Trudy Lynn,  Blues Keep Knockin’, Connor Ray
  11. Barbara Blue,  Fish In Dirty H2O, Big Blue
  12. Billy F. Gibbons,  The Big Bad Blues, Concord
  13. Eric Lindell,  Revolution In Your Heart, Alligator
  14. Damon Fowler,  The Whiskey Bayou Session, Whiskey Bayou
  15. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne,  Inspired By The Blues, IDLA/Stony Plain
  16. Johnny Burgin w/ Mike Mettalia,  Chicago/The Blues Legends/Today!, West Tone
  17. Gina Sicilia,  Heard The Lie, Blue Elan
  18. Amanda Fish,  Free, VizzTone
  19. JW Jones,  Live, Solid Blues
  20. Big Harp George,  Uptown Cool, Blues Mountain
  21. Joanne Shaw Taylor,  Wild, Silvertone/Sony
  22. JP Soars,  Southbound I-95, Soars High
  23. Vanessa Collier,  Honey Up, Phenix Fire
  24. Scott Sharrard,  Saving Grace, We Save Music
  25. Mick Kolassa And The Taylor Made Blues Band,  149 Delta Avenue, Endless Blues

 

 

