Living Blues Radio Chart September 2018

- Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child, Alligator
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
- Anthony Geraci, Why Did You Have To Go, Shining Stone
- Frank Bey, Back In Business, NOLA Blue
- Various Artists, Chicago Plays The Stones, Raisin’ Music
- Mark Hummel, Harpbreaker, Electro-Fi
- Colin James, Miles To Go, Stony Plain
- Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here, Alligator
- Boz Scaggs, Out Of The Blues, Concord
- Trudy Lynn, Blues Keep Knockin’, Connor Ray
- Barbara Blue, Fish In Dirty H2O, Big Blue
- Billy F. Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues, Concord
- Eric Lindell, Revolution In Your Heart, Alligator
- Damon Fowler, The Whiskey Bayou Session, Whiskey Bayou
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Inspired By The Blues, IDLA/Stony Plain
- Johnny Burgin w/ Mike Mettalia, Chicago/The Blues Legends/Today!, West Tone
- Gina Sicilia, Heard The Lie, Blue Elan
- Amanda Fish, Free, VizzTone
- JW Jones, Live, Solid Blues
- Big Harp George, Uptown Cool, Blues Mountain
- Joanne Shaw Taylor, Wild, Silvertone/Sony
- JP Soars, Southbound I-95, Soars High
- Vanessa Collier, Honey Up, Phenix Fire
- Scott Sharrard, Saving Grace, We Save Music
- Mick Kolassa And The Taylor Made Blues Band, 149 Delta Avenue, Endless Blues
