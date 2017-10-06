Living Blues Radio Chart September 2017

- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
- Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue
- Gregg Allman, Southern Blood, Rounder
- Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue
- Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch., After A While, Blue Dot
- Savoy Brown, Witchy Feelin’, Ruf
- Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed And Dangerous, Blind Pig
- Johnny Rawls, Waiting For The Train, Catfood
- George Thorogood, Party Of One, Rounder
- Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers, The EastWest Sessions, Pretty Good For A Girl
- Jimmy Carpenter, Plays The Blues, Vizztone
- The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul
- Sherman Holmes Project, The Richmond Sessions, M.C.
- Hamilton Loomis, Basics, Ham-Bone
- Chickenbone Slim, The Big Beat, Lo-Fi Mob
- Andy T Band, Double Strike, American Showplace
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lay It On Down, Concord
- Kim Wilson, Boogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
- Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
- Doug MacLeod, Break The Chain, Reference
- Ilana Katz Katz, Subway Stories: Blues & Roots Fiddle, Vizztone
- Taj Mahal & Keb Mo, TajMo, Concord
- Joel DaSilva, Everywhere From Here, JD
