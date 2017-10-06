Living Blues Radio Chart September 2017

Groovin' In Greaseland by Rick Estrin And The Nightcats

 

  1. Rick Estrin & The NightcatsGroovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
  2. Tommy Castro & The PainkillersStompin’ Ground, Alligator
  3. Walter TroutWe’re All In This Together, Provogue
  4. Gregg AllmanSouthern Blood, Rounder
  5. Benny TurnerMy Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue
  6. Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch.After A While, Blue Dot
  7. Savoy BrownWitchy Feelin’, Ruf
  8. Cash Box KingsRoyal Mint, Alligator
  9. Altered Five Blues BandCharmed And Dangerous, Blind Pig
  10. Johnny RawlsWaiting For The Train, Catfood
  11. George ThorogoodParty Of One, Rounder
  12. Mindi Abair And The BoneshakersThe EastWest Sessions, Pretty Good For A Girl
  13. Jimmy CarpenterPlays The Blues, Vizztone
  14. The NighthawksAll You Gotta Do, EllerSoul
  15. Sherman Holmes ProjectThe Richmond Sessions, M.C.
  16. Hamilton LoomisBasics, Ham-Bone
  17. Chickenbone SlimThe Big Beat, Lo-Fi Mob
  18. Andy T BandDouble Strike, American Showplace
  19. Kenny Wayne ShepherdLay It On Down, Concord
  20. Kim WilsonBoogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
  21. Sonny LandrethRecorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
  22. Doug MacLeodBreak The Chain, Reference
  23. Ilana Katz KatzSubway Stories: Blues & Roots Fiddle, Vizztone
  24. Taj Mahal & Keb MoTajMo, Concord
  25. Joel DaSilvaEverywhere From Here, JD

 

