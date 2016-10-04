Living Blues Radio Chart September 2016

- Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder
- Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn
- Li’l Ed And The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Maxwell Street, Stony Plain
- Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
- Bruce Katz, Out From The Center, American Showplace
- Vaneese Thomas, The Long Journey Home, Segue
- Duke Robillard And His All-Star Combo, Blues Full Circle, Stony Plain
- Nancy Wright, Playdate!, Vizztone
- Michael Burks, I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man
- Grady Champion, One Of A Kind, Malaco
- Joanna Connor, Six String Stories, M.C.
- Annika Chambers, Wild & Free, Under The Radar
- Al Basile, Mid-Century Modern, Sweetspot
- Little Mike, How Long?, Elrob
- Omar Coleman, Omar Coleman Live!, Delmark
- Dennis Gruenling, Ready Or Not, Backbender/Vizztone
- Deb Ryder, Grit Grease & Tears, Bejeb
- JJ Thames, Raw Sugar, DeChamp
- Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty
- John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, That Will Never Do-Live!, Wolf
- Terry Hanck, From Roadhouse To Your House – Live, TVR/Vizztone
- Nick Moss Band, From The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
- Fiona Boyes, Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain
