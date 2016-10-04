Living Blues Radio Chart September 2016

bobby-rush

 

  1. Bobby Rush,  Porcupine Meat, Rounder
  2. Fabulous ThunderbirdsStrong Like That, Severn
  3. Li’l Ed And The Blues ImperialsThe Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
  4. Ronnie Earl & The BroadcastersMaxwell Street, Stony Plain
  5. Lurrie Bell,  Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
  6. Bruce Katz,  Out From The Center, American Showplace
  7. Vaneese Thomas,  The Long Journey Home, Segue
  8. Duke Robillard And His All-Star ComboBlues Full Circle, Stony Plain
  9. Nancy Wright,  Playdate!, Vizztone
  10. Michael Burks,  I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man
  11. Grady Champion,  One Of A Kind, Malaco
  12. Joanna Connor,  Six String Stories, M.C.
  13. Annika Chambers,  Wild & Free, Under The Radar
  14. Al Basile,  Mid-Century Modern, Sweetspot
  15. Little MikeHow Long?, Elrob
  16. Omar Coleman,  Omar Coleman Live!, Delmark
  17. Dennis Gruenling,  Ready Or Not, Backbender/Vizztone
  18. Deb Ryder,  Grit Grease & Tears, Bejeb
  19. JJ Thames,  Raw Sugar, DeChamp
  20. Liz Mandeville,  The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty
  21. John Primer & The Real Deal Blues BandThat Will Never Do-Live!, Wolf
  22. Terry Hanck,  From Roadhouse To Your House – Live, TVR/Vizztone
  23. Nick Moss BandFrom The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
  24. Fiona Boyes,  Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings
  25. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne,  Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain

 

