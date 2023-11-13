LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2023
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
- Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
- Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
- Blackburn Brothers, SoulFunkn’BLUES, Electro-Fi
- Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
- Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
- The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
- Johnny Rawls, Walking Heart Attack, Catfood
- Chris Beard, Pass It On Down, Blue Heart
- Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
- Joyann Parker, Roots, Hopeless Romantic
- Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, Club 88
- D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Somebody Put Bad Luck on Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
- EG Kight, Sticks & Strings, Blue South
- Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Gulf Coast
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
- Dave Keller, It’s Time to Shine, Tastee Tone
- Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Stony Plain
- Mathias Lattin, Up Next, VizzTone
- Willie J. Campbell, Be Cool, Blue Heart
- Al Basile, B’s Time, Sweetspot
- Popa Chubby and the Beast Band, Live at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint NYC, Gulf Coast
- Bob Margolin, Thanks, VizzTone