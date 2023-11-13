LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2023

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
  2. Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
  3. Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  4. Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
  5. Blackburn Brothers, SoulFunkn’BLUES, Electro-Fi
  6. Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
  7. Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
  8. The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
  9. Johnny Rawls, Walking Heart Attack, Catfood
  10. Chris Beard, Pass It On Down, Blue Heart
  11. Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
  12. Joyann Parker, Roots, Hopeless Romantic
  13. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, Club 88
  14. D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
  15. Bob Corritore & Friends, Somebody Put Bad Luck on Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  16. EG Kight, Sticks & Strings, Blue South
  17. Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Gulf Coast
  18. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
  19. Dave Keller, It’s Time to Shine, Tastee Tone
  20. Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Stony Plain
  21. Mathias Lattin, Up Next, VizzTone
  22. Willie J. Campbell, Be Cool, Blue Heart
  23. Al Basile, B’s Time, Sweetspot
  24. Popa Chubby and the Beast Band, Live at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint NYC, Gulf Coast
  25. Bob Margolin, Thanks, VizzTone