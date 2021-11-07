LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2021

  1. Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
  2. Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
  3. Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
  4. Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
  5. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
  6. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
  7. GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief
  8. Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
  9. Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
  10. Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
  11. Zac Harmon, Long as I Got My Guitar, Catfood
  12. Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
  13. Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome to the Land, Little Village Foundation
  14. Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, VizzTone
  15. Johnny Tucker featuring Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart
  16. Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
  17. Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue
  18. Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
  19. Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime, Blue Dot
  20. Avey Grouws Band, Tell Tale Heart, Navy House
  21. ZOOM with Shawn Kellerman, Chocolate Cake, Mouhaha Music
  22. Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail
  23. Chris “BadNews” Barnes, Bad News Rising, VizzTone
  24. Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig
  25. Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf