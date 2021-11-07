LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2021
- Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
- Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
- Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
- GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief
- Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
- Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
- Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
- Zac Harmon, Long as I Got My Guitar, Catfood
- Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
- Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome to the Land, Little Village Foundation
- Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, VizzTone
- Johnny Tucker featuring Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart
- Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
- Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue
- Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
- Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime, Blue Dot
- Avey Grouws Band, Tell Tale Heart, Navy House
- ZOOM with Shawn Kellerman, Chocolate Cake, Mouhaha Music
- Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail
- Chris “BadNews” Barnes, Bad News Rising, VizzTone
- Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig
- Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf