Living Blues Radio Chart October 2019

ALCD 4996

  1. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats,  Contemporary, Alligator
  2. Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way,  The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp, Alligator
  3. Johnny Burgin,  Live, Delmark
  4. Junior Watson,  Nothin’ To It But To Do It, Little Village
  5. Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters,  Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
  6. Nick Moss Band,  Lucky Guy!, Alligator
  7. Altered Five Blues Band,  Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
  8. Bobby Rush,  Sitting On Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
  9. Janiva Magness,  Change In The Weather: JM Sings John Fogerty, Blue Elan
  10. Diane Blue,  Look For The Light, Regina Royale
  11. Biscuit Miller and The Mix,  Chicken Grease, American Showplace
  12. Coco Montoya,  Coming In Hot, Alligator
  13. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes,  Cypress Grove, Easy Eye Sound
  14. Various Artists,  Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records:Definitive Collection, Earwig
  15. Tad Robinson,  Real Street, Severn
  16. Giles Robson,  Don’t Give Up On The Blues, American Showplace
  17. Annika Chambers,  Kiss My Sass, VizzTone
  18. Al Basile,  B’s Hot House, Sweetspot
  19. Samantha Fish,  Kill Or Be Kind, Rounder
  20. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram,  Kingfish, Alligator
  21. Various Artists,  Don’t Pass Me By: Tribute To Sean Costello, Landslide
  22. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps,  Live, Jesi-Lu
  23. Bob Margolin,  This Guitar and Tonight, VizzTone
  24. Ghost Town Blues Band,  Shine, GTBB
  25. Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana,  Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
×

Comments are closed.