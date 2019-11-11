-->
Living Blues Radio Chart October 2019
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Contemporary, Alligator
- Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way, The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp, Alligator
- Johnny Burgin, Live, Delmark
- Junior Watson, Nothin’ To It But To Do It, Little Village
- Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
- Nick Moss Band, Lucky Guy!, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
- Bobby Rush, Sitting On Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
- Janiva Magness, Change In The Weather: JM Sings John Fogerty, Blue Elan
- Diane Blue, Look For The Light, Regina Royale
- Biscuit Miller and The Mix, Chicken Grease, American Showplace
- Coco Montoya, Coming In Hot, Alligator
- Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Cypress Grove, Easy Eye Sound
- Various Artists, Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records:Definitive Collection, Earwig
- Tad Robinson, Real Street, Severn
- Giles Robson, Don’t Give Up On The Blues, American Showplace
- Annika Chambers, Kiss My Sass, VizzTone
- Al Basile, B’s Hot House, Sweetspot
- Samantha Fish, Kill Or Be Kind, Rounder
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kingfish, Alligator
- Various Artists, Don’t Pass Me By: Tribute To Sean Costello, Landslide
- Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Live, Jesi-Lu
- Bob Margolin, This Guitar and Tonight, VizzTone
- Ghost Town Blues Band, Shine, GTBB
- Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana, Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
