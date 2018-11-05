-->
Living Blues Radio Chart October 2018
- Lindsay Beaver, Tough As Love, Alligator
- Colin James, Miles To Go, Stony Plain
- Walker/Katz/Robson, Journeys To The Heart Of The Blues, Alligator
- Fiona Boyes, Voodoo In The Shadows, Reference Recordings
- Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child, Alligator
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Inspired By The Blues, IDLA/Stony Plain
- Billy F. Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues, Concord
- Kirk Fletcher, Hold On, KF
- Mark Hummel, Harpbreaker, Electro-Fi
- Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, Complicated Mess, EllerSoul
- Various Artists, Chicago Plays The Stones, Raisin’ Music
- Frank Bey, Back In Business, NOLA Blue
- Trudy Lynn, Blues Keep Knockin’, Connor Ray
- Anthony Geraci, Why Did You Have To Go, Shining Stone
- Teeny Tucker, Put On Your Red Dress Baby, TeBo
- Bob Margolin, Bob Margolin, VizzTone
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Poor Until Payday, Thirty Tigers
- Boz Scaggs, Out Of The Blues, Concord
- Dave Keller, Every Soul’s A Star, Catfood
- Bryan Lee, Sanctuary, Earrelevant
- Tony Joe White, Bad Mouthin’, Yep Roc
- JW Jones, Live, Solid Blues
- Kevin Burt, Heartland & Soul, Little Village
- Rod Piazza, His Instrumentals, Rip Cat
