Living Blues Radio Chart October 2018

  1. Lindsay Beaver,  Tough As Love, Alligator
  2. Colin James,  Miles To Go, Stony Plain
  3. Walker/Katz/Robson,  Journeys To The Heart Of The Blues, Alligator
  4. Fiona Boyes,  Voodoo In The Shadows, Reference Recordings
  5. Shemekia Copeland,  America’s Child, Alligator
  6. Buddy Guy,  The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
  7. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne,  Inspired By The Blues, IDLA/Stony Plain
  8. Billy F. Gibbons,  The Big Bad Blues, Concord
  9. Kirk Fletcher,  Hold On, KF
  10. Mark Hummel,  Harpbreaker, Electro-Fi
  11. Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones,  Complicated Mess, EllerSoul
  12. Various Artists,  Chicago Plays The Stones, Raisin’ Music
  13. Frank Bey,  Back In Business, NOLA Blue
  14. Trudy Lynn,  Blues Keep Knockin’, Connor Ray
  15. Anthony Geraci,  Why Did You Have To Go, Shining Stone
  16. Teeny Tucker,  Put On Your Red Dress Baby, TeBo
  17. Bob Margolin,  Bob Margolin, VizzTone
  18. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band,  Poor Until Payday, Thirty Tigers
  19. Boz Scaggs,  Out Of The Blues, Concord
  20. Dave Keller,  Every Soul’s A Star, Catfood
  21. Bryan Lee,  Sanctuary, Earrelevant
  22. Tony Joe White,  Bad Mouthin’, Yep Roc
  23. JW Jones,  Live, Solid Blues
  24. Kevin Burt,  Heartland & Soul, Little Village
  25. Rod Piazza,  His Instrumentals, Rip Cat
