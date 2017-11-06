Living Blues Radio Chart October 2017
- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
- Kim Wilson, Boogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
- Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf
- Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch., After A While, Blue Dot
- James Armstrong, Blues Been Good To Me, Catfood
- Johnny Rawls, Waiting For The Train, Catfood
- Mitch Woods, Friends Along The Way, Entertainment One
- Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
- Original Blues Brothers Band, The Last Shade Of Blue Before Black, Severn
- Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue
- Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue
- Gregg Allman, Southern Blood, Rounder
- Savoy Brown, Witchy Feelin’, Ruf
- Various Artists, Howlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
- Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot
- Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed And Dangerous, Blind Pig
- Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat
- Casey Hensley, Live, Vizztone
- Jimmy Carpenter, Plays The Blues, Vizztone
- Erin Harpe And The Delta Swingers, Big Road, Juicy Juju/Vizztone
- Milligan Vaughn Project, MVP, Mark One
- Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers, The EastWest Sessions, Pretty Good ForAGirl
- Chris Daniels And The Kings, Blues With Horns Vol. 1, Moon Voyage
- Peter Ward, Peter, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer
