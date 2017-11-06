Living Blues Radio Chart October 2017

ALCD 4978

  1. Tommy Castro & The PainkillersStompin’ Ground, Alligator
  2. Kim WilsonBoogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
  3. Rick Estrin & The NightcatsGroovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
  4. Albert CastigliaUp All Night, Ruf
  5. Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch. After A While, Blue Dot
  6. James ArmstrongBlues Been Good To Me, Catfood
  7. Johnny RawlsWaiting For The Train, Catfood
  8. Mitch WoodsFriends Along The Way, Entertainment One
  9. Cash Box KingsRoyal Mint, Alligator
  10. Original Blues Brothers BandThe Last Shade Of Blue Before Black, Severn
  11. Walter TroutWe’re All In This Together, Provogue
  12. Benny TurnerMy Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue
  13. Gregg AllmanSouthern Blood, Rounder
  14. Savoy BrownWitchy Feelin’, Ruf
  15. Various ArtistsHowlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
  16. Al BasileQuiet Money, Sweetspot
  17. Altered Five Blues BandCharmed And Dangerous, Blind Pig
  18. Alastair GreeneDream Train, Rip Cat
  19. Casey HensleyLive, Vizztone
  20. Jimmy CarpenterPlays The Blues, Vizztone
  21. Erin Harpe And The Delta SwingersBig Road, Juicy Juju/Vizztone
  22. Milligan Vaughn ProjectMVP, Mark One
  23. Mindi Abair And The BoneshakersThe EastWest Sessions, Pretty Good ForAGirl
  24. Chris Daniels And The KingsBlues With Horns Vol. 1, Moon Voyage
  25. Peter Ward, PeterBlues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer
