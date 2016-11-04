Living Blues Radio Chart October 2016

ALCD 4972

  1. Li’l Ed And The Blues ImperialsThe Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
  2. Sugar Ray And The BluetonesSeeing Is Believing, Severn
  3. Bobby Rush,  Porcupine Meat, Rounder
  4. Duke Robillard And His All-Star ComboBlues Full Circle, Stony Plain
  5. Lurrie Bell,  Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
  6. Ronnie Earl & The BroadcastersMaxwell Street, Stony Plain
  7. Mitch Kashmar,  West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
  8. Liz Mandeville,  The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty
  9. The Fabulous ThunderbirdsStrong Like That, Severn
  10. Big Head Blues ClubWay Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
  11. Jimmy Thackery & The DriversSpare Keys, White River
  12. Colin James,  Blue Highways, True North
  13. Melissa Etheridge,  MEmphis Rock And Soul, Stax
  14. Harpdog Brown,  Travelin’ With The Blues, Dog Breath
  15. Joanna Connor,  Six String Stories, M.C.
  16. Nancy Wright,  Playdate!, Vizztone
  17. Bruce Katz,  Out From The Center, American Showplace
  18. Fiona Boyes,  Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings
  19. Teresa James & The Rhythm TrampsBonafide, Jesi-Lu
  20. Matthew Skoller,  Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N Groove
  21. Various ArtistsMusical Mojo Of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac…, Concord
  22. Deb Ryder,  Grit Grease & Tears, Bejeb
  23. Vaneese Thomas,  The Long Journey Home, Segue
  24. David Bromberg,  The Blues,The Whole Blues And Nothing But …, Red House
  25. Michael Burks,  I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man

 

