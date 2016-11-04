Living Blues Radio Chart October 2016

- Li’l Ed And The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
- Sugar Ray And The Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn
- Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder
- Duke Robillard And His All-Star Combo, Blues Full Circle, Stony Plain
- Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Maxwell Street, Stony Plain
- Mitch Kashmar, West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
- Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn
- Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
- Jimmy Thackery & The Drivers, Spare Keys, White River
- Colin James, Blue Highways, True North
- Melissa Etheridge, MEmphis Rock And Soul, Stax
- Harpdog Brown, Travelin’ With The Blues, Dog Breath
- Joanna Connor, Six String Stories, M.C.
- Nancy Wright, Playdate!, Vizztone
- Bruce Katz, Out From The Center, American Showplace
- Fiona Boyes, Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings
- Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu
- Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N Groove
- Various Artists, Musical Mojo Of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac…, Concord
- Deb Ryder, Grit Grease & Tears, Bejeb
- Vaneese Thomas, The Long Journey Home, Segue
- David Bromberg, The Blues,The Whole Blues And Nothing But …, Red House
- Michael Burks, I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man
Comments are closed.