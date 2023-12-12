LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART NOVEMBER 2023

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
  2. Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Stony Plain
  3. Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  4. The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
  5. Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
  6. Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
  7. Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
  8. Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Feel So at Home, Tipitina’s Record Club
  9. Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
  10. Marcel Smith, From My Soul, Little Village Foundation
  11. Mathias Lattin, Up Next, VizzTone
  12. Bob Corritore & Friends, Somebody Put Bad Luck on Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  13. Ghalia Volt, Shout Sister Shout, Ruf
  14. Chris Beard, Pass It On Down, Blue Heart
  15. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, Club 88
  16. Johnny Rawls, Walking Heart Attack, Catfood
  17. Blackburn Brothers, SoulFunkn’BLUES, Electro-Fi
  18. Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Full Tilt, Blue Heart
  19. D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
  20. Catfish Keith, Wild Ox Moan, Fish Tail
  21. Emma Wilson, Memphis Calling, EWMusic
  22. Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
  23. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
  24. Dave Keller, It’s Time to Shine, Tastee Tone
  25. Joyann Parker, Roots, Hopeless Romantic