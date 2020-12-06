LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART NOVEMBER 2020
- Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
- John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
- Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
- Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain
- Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
- Nora Jean Wallace, Blueswoman, Severn
- Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
- Bobby Rush, Rawer Than Raw, Deep Rush
- Henry Gray & Bob Corritore, Henry Gray & Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol. 2: Cold Chills, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation / VizzTone
- Ben Levin, Carryout or Delivery, VizzTone
- Kevin Burt, Stone Crazy, Gulf Coast
- Sugar Ray & the Bluetones feat. Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Rise Up, Stony Plain
- Kid Ramos & Bob Corritore, Phoenix Blues Sessions, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation / VizzTone
- Vanessa Collier, Heart on the Line, Phenix Fire
- Erin Harpe, Meet Me in the Middle, VizzTone
- Catfish Keith, Blues at Midnight, Fish Tail
- Dennis Jones, Soft Hard & Loud, Blue Rock
- AJ Crawdaddy, Steppin’ Out, Cave Man
- Alastair Greene, The New World Blues, Whiskey Bayou Records
- Big Harp George, Living in the City, Blues Mountain
- David Rotundo Band, So Much Trouble, Dreams We Share
- Bette Smith, The Good, The Bad and the Bette, Ruf
- Dave Riley & Bob Corritore, Travelin’ the Dirt Road, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation / VizzTone