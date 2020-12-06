LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART NOVEMBER 2020

  1. Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
  2. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
  3. John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
  4. Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
  5. Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain
  6. Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
  7. Nora Jean Wallace, Blueswoman, Severn
  8. Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
  9. Bobby Rush, Rawer Than Raw, Deep Rush
  10. Henry Gray & Bob Corritore, Henry Gray & Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol. 2: Cold Chills, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation / VizzTone
  11. Ben Levin, Carryout or Delivery, VizzTone
  12. Kevin Burt, Stone Crazy, Gulf Coast
  13. Sugar Ray & the Bluetones feat. Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
  14. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Rise Up, Stony Plain
  15. Kid Ramos & Bob Corritore, Phoenix Blues Sessions, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation / VizzTone
  16. Vanessa Collier, Heart on the Line, Phenix Fire
  17. Erin Harpe, Meet Me in the Middle, VizzTone
  18. Catfish Keith, Blues at Midnight, Fish Tail
  19. Dennis Jones, Soft Hard & Loud, Blue Rock
  20. AJ Crawdaddy, Steppin’ Out, Cave Man
  21. Alastair Greene, The New World Blues, Whiskey Bayou Records
  22. Big Harp George, Living in the City, Blues Mountain
  23. David Rotundo Band, So Much Trouble, Dreams We Share
  24. Bette Smith, The Good, The Bad and the Bette, Ruf
  25. Dave Riley & Bob Corritore, Travelin’ the Dirt Road, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation / VizzTone