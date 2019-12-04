Living Blues Radio Chart November 2019

  1. Dave Specter,  Blues From the Inside Out, Delmark
  2. Mike Zito & Friends,  Rock ’n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry, Ruf
  3. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats,  Contemporary, Alligator
  4. Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way,  The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp, Alligator
  5. Johnny Burgin,  Live, Delmark
  6. Junior Watson,  Nothin’ to It But to Do It, Little Village
  7. Lucky Peterson,  50 – Just Warming Up!, Jazz Village
  8. Diane Blue,  Look for the Light, Regina Royale
  9. Various Artists,  Don’t Pass Me By: Tribute to Sean Costello, Landslide
  10. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps,  Live, Jesi-Lu
  11. Biscuit Miller and The Mix,  Chicken Grease, American Showplace
  12. Janiva Magness,  Change in the Weather: Janiva Magness  Sings John Fogerty, Blue Elan
  13. Tad Robinson,  Real Street, Severn
  14. Joanna Connor,  Rise, M.C.
  15. Bobby Rush,  Sitting on Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
  16. Johnny Rawls,  I Miss Otis Clay, Third Street Cigar
  17. Breezy Rodio,  If It Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It, Delmark
  18. Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters,  Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
  19. Nick Moss Band,  Lucky Guy!, Alligator
  20. Altered Five Blues Band,  Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
  21. Giles Robson,  Don’t Give Up on the Blues, American Showplace
  22. Various Artists,  Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records: Definitive Collection, Earwig
  23. Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana,  Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
  24. Coco Montoya,  Coming in Hot, Alligator
  25. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes,  Cypress Grove, Easy Eye Sound

