Living Blues Radio Chart November 2019
- Dave Specter, Blues From the Inside Out, Delmark
- Mike Zito & Friends, Rock ’n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry, Ruf
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Contemporary, Alligator
- Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way, The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp, Alligator
- Johnny Burgin, Live, Delmark
- Junior Watson, Nothin’ to It But to Do It, Little Village
- Lucky Peterson, 50 – Just Warming Up!, Jazz Village
- Diane Blue, Look for the Light, Regina Royale
- Various Artists, Don’t Pass Me By: Tribute to Sean Costello, Landslide
- Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Live, Jesi-Lu
- Biscuit Miller and The Mix, Chicken Grease, American Showplace
- Janiva Magness, Change in the Weather: Janiva Magness Sings John Fogerty, Blue Elan
- Tad Robinson, Real Street, Severn
- Joanna Connor, Rise, M.C.
- Bobby Rush, Sitting on Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
- Johnny Rawls, I Miss Otis Clay, Third Street Cigar
- Breezy Rodio, If It Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It, Delmark
- Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
- Nick Moss Band, Lucky Guy!, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
- Giles Robson, Don’t Give Up on the Blues, American Showplace
- Various Artists, Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records: Definitive Collection, Earwig
- Delbert McClinton & The Self Made Men + Dana, Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
- Coco Montoya, Coming in Hot, Alligator
- Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Cypress Grove, Easy Eye Sound
