-->
Living Blues Radio Chart November 2018
- Walker/Katz/Robson, Journeys to the Heart of the Blues, Alligator
- Lindsay Beaver, Tough As Love, Alligator
- Fiona Boyes, Voodoo in the Shadows, Reference Recordings
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Inspired By the Blues, IDLA/Stony Plain
- Paul Oscher, Cool Cat, Blues Fidelity
- Kirk Fletcher, Hold On, KF
- Colin James, Miles to Go, Stony Plain
- Anthony Geraci, Why Did You Have to Go, Shining Stone
- Teeny Tucker, Put on Your Red Dress Baby, TeBo
- Billy F. Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues, Concord
- Dave Keller, Every Soul’s a Star, Catfood
- Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, Complicated Mess, EllerSoul
- Mark Hummel, Harpbreaker, Electro-Fi
- Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child, Alligator
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive and Well, Silvertone/RCA
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Poor Until Payday, Thirty Tigers
- Frank Bey, Back in Business, NOLA Blue
- Kevin Burt, Heartland & Soul, Little Village
- Various Artists, Chicago Plays the Stones, Raisin’ Music
- Catfish Keith, Reefer Hound: Viper Songs Revisited, Fish Tail
- Rod Piazza, His Instrumentals, Rip Cat
- Sean Chambers, Welcome to My Blues, American Showplace
- Bryan Lee, Sanctuary, Earrelevant
- Ms. Zeno The Mojo Queen, Back in Love, Blue Lotus
- Knickerbocker All-Stars, Love Makes a Woman, JP Cadillac
Comments are closed.