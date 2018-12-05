Living Blues Radio Chart November 2018

walker katz robson

  1. Walker/Katz/Robson,  Journeys to the Heart of the Blues, Alligator
  2. Lindsay Beaver,  Tough As Love, Alligator
  3. Fiona Boyes,  Voodoo in the Shadows, Reference Recordings
  4. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne,  Inspired By the Blues, IDLA/Stony Plain
  5. Paul Oscher,  Cool Cat, Blues Fidelity
  6. Kirk Fletcher,  Hold On, KF
  7. Colin James,  Miles to Go, Stony Plain
  8. Anthony Geraci,  Why Did You Have to Go, Shining Stone
  9. Teeny Tucker,  Put on Your Red Dress Baby, TeBo
  10. Billy F. Gibbons,  The Big Bad Blues, Concord
  11. Dave Keller,  Every Soul’s a Star, Catfood
  12. Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones,  Complicated Mess, EllerSoul
  13. Mark Hummel,  Harpbreaker, Electro-Fi
  14. Shemekia Copeland,  America’s Child, Alligator
  15. Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive and Well, Silvertone/RCA
  16. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band,  Poor Until Payday, Thirty Tigers
  17. Frank Bey,  Back in Business, NOLA Blue
  18. Kevin Burt,  Heartland & Soul, Little Village
  19. Various Artists,  Chicago Plays the Stones, Raisin’ Music
  20. Catfish Keith,  Reefer Hound: Viper Songs Revisited, Fish Tail
  21. Rod Piazza,  His Instrumentals, Rip Cat
  22. Sean Chambers,  Welcome to My Blues, American Showplace
  23. Bryan Lee,  Sanctuary, Earrelevant
  24. Ms. Zeno The Mojo Queen,  Back in Love, Blue Lotus
  25. Knickerbocker All-Stars,  Love Makes a Woman, JP Cadillac
