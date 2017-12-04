Living Blues Radio Chart November 2017

ALCD 4978

 

 

  1. Tommy Castro & The PainkillersStompin’ Ground, Alligator
  2. Kim Wilson,  Boogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
  3. Ronnie Earl & The BroadcastersThe Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
  4. Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch.After A While, Blue Dot
  5. DownchildSomething I’ve Done, Linus
  6. Albert Castiglia,  Up All Night, Ruf
  7. Mitch Woods,  Friends Along The Way, Entertainment One
  8. Rick Estrin & The NightcatsGroovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
  9. Erin Harpe And The Delta SwingersBig Road, Juicy Juju/Vizztone
  10. Casey Hensley,  Live, Vizztone
  11. James Armstrong,  Blues Been Good To Me, Catfood
  12. Popa ChubbyTwo Dogs, PCP
  13. Various ArtistsHowlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
  14. Original Blues Brothers BandThe Last Shade Of Blue Before Black, Severn
  15. Samantha Fish,  Belle Of The West, Ruf
  16. Corey Dennison,  Night After Night, Delmark
  17. Chris Daniels And The KingsBlues With Horns Vol. 1, Moon Voyage
  18. Johnny Nicholas & FriendsToo Many Bad Habits, JohnnyNicholasMusic
  19. Albert Cummings,  Live At The ’62 Center, Ivy Music
  20. Benny Turner,  My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue
  21. Al Basile,  Quiet Money, Sweetspot
  22. Dave Keyes,  The Healing, Keyesland
  23. Shaun Murphy,  Mighty Gates, Vision Wall
  24. Savoy BrownWitchy Feelin’, Ruf
  25. Andrea Marr,  Natural, AM

 

×

Comments are closed.