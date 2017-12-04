Living Blues Radio Chart November 2017

- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
- Kim Wilson, Boogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
- Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch., After A While, Blue Dot
- Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
- Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf
- Mitch Woods, Friends Along The Way, Entertainment One
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
- Erin Harpe And The Delta Swingers, Big Road, Juicy Juju/Vizztone
- Casey Hensley, Live, Vizztone
- James Armstrong, Blues Been Good To Me, Catfood
- Popa Chubby, Two Dogs, PCP
- Various Artists, Howlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
- Original Blues Brothers Band, The Last Shade Of Blue Before Black, Severn
- Samantha Fish, Belle Of The West, Ruf
- Corey Dennison, Night After Night, Delmark
- Chris Daniels And The Kings, Blues With Horns Vol. 1, Moon Voyage
- Johnny Nicholas & Friends, Too Many Bad Habits, JohnnyNicholasMusic
- Albert Cummings, Live At The ’62 Center, Ivy Music
- Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue
- Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot
- Dave Keyes, The Healing, Keyesland
- Shaun Murphy, Mighty Gates, Vision Wall
- Savoy Brown, Witchy Feelin’, Ruf
- Andrea Marr, Natural, AM
