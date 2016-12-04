Living Blues Radio Chart November 2016

  1. Mississippi HeatCab Driving Man, Delmark
  2. Li’l Ed And The Blues ImperialsThe Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
  3. Sugar Ray And The BluetonesSeeing Is Believing, Severn
  4. Rory Block,  Keepin’ Outta Trouble: Tribute To Bukka White, Stony Plain
  5. Mitch Kashmar,  West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
  6. Big Head Blues ClubWay Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
  7. Colin James,  Blue Highways, True North
  8. Bobby Rush,  Porcupine Meat, Rounder
  9. Trudy Lynn,  I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray
  10. Mike Zito,  Make Blues Not War, Ruf
  11. Lurrie Bell,  Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
  12. Dr. John & FriendsCelebrating Mac & His Music, Concord
  13. Knickerbocker All-StarsTexas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac
  14. JW Jones,  High Temperature, Solid Blues
  15. MonkeyJunkTime To Roll, Stony Plain
  16. Liz Mandeville,  The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty
  17. Fiona Boyes,  Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings
  18. The JimmysLive From Transylvania, Brown Cow
  19. Duke Robillard And His All-Star ComboBlues Full Circle, Stony Plain
  20. David Bromberg,  The Blues,The Whole Blues And Nothing But …, Red House
  21. Ronnie Earl & The BroadcastersMaxwell Street, Stony Plain
  22. Teresa James & The Rhythm TrampsBonafide, Jesi-Lu
  23. Tas Cru,  Simmered & Stewed, Vizztone
  24. Matthew Skoller,  Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N Groove
  25. Joey Gilmore,  Respect The Blues, Mosher St.

 

