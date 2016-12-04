Living Blues Radio Chart November 2016

- Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark
- Li’l Ed And The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
- Sugar Ray And The Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn
- Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble: Tribute To Bukka White, Stony Plain
- Mitch Kashmar, West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
- Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
- Colin James, Blue Highways, True North
- Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder
- Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray
- Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf
- Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
- Dr. John & Friends, Celebrating Mac & His Music, Concord
- Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac
- JW Jones, High Temperature, Solid Blues
- MonkeyJunk, Time To Roll, Stony Plain
- Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty
- Fiona Boyes, Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings
- The Jimmys, Live From Transylvania, Brown Cow
- Duke Robillard And His All-Star Combo, Blues Full Circle, Stony Plain
- David Bromberg, The Blues,The Whole Blues And Nothing But …, Red House
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Maxwell Street, Stony Plain
- Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu
- Tas Cru, Simmered & Stewed, Vizztone
- Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N Groove
- Joey Gilmore, Respect The Blues, Mosher St.
