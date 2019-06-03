Living Blues Radio Chart May 2019

Kingfish by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram,  Kingfish, Alligator
  2. Cash Box Kings,  Hail to the Kings, Alligator
  3. BB King Blues Band,  The Soul of the King, Ruf
  4. Sugaray Rayford,  Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
  5. The Texas Horns,  Get Here Quick, Severn
  6. Harpdog Brown,  For Love & Money, Dog House
  7. Duke Robillard Band,  Ear Worms, Stony Plain
  8. Bob Corritore & Friends,  Do the Hip-Shake Baby!, SWMAF/VizzTone
  9. Big Daddy Wilson,  Deep in My Soul, Ruf
  10. Reese Wynans and Friends,  Sweet Release, J&R Adventures
  11. Albert Castiglia,  Masterpiece, Gulf Coast
  12. Joanne Shaw Taylor,  Reckless Heart, Silvertone/Sony UK
  13. Mighty Mike Schermer,  Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
  14. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers,  Killin’ It Live, Alligator
  15. George Benson,  Walking to New Orleans, Provogue
  16. Brandon Santini,  The Longshot, American Showplace
  17. Mary Lane,  Travelin’ Woman, Women Of The Blues
  18. Jimmie Vaughan,  Baby, Please Come Home, Last Music Co.
  19. Tedeschi-Trucks Band,  Signs, Fantasy
  20. John Clifton,  In the Middle of Nowhere, Rip Cat
  21. Fruteland Jackson,  Good as Your Last Dollar, Electro-Fi
  22. Watermelon Slim,  Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
  23. Manx Marriner Mainline,  Hell Bound for Heaven, Stony Plain
  24. Tony Holiday,  Porch Sessions, VizzTone
  25. John Mayall,  Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
