Living Blues Radio Chart May 2019
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kingfish, Alligator
- Cash Box Kings, Hail to the Kings, Alligator
- BB King Blues Band, The Soul of the King, Ruf
- Sugaray Rayford, Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
- The Texas Horns, Get Here Quick, Severn
- Harpdog Brown, For Love & Money, Dog House
- Duke Robillard Band, Ear Worms, Stony Plain
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Do the Hip-Shake Baby!, SWMAF/VizzTone
- Big Daddy Wilson, Deep in My Soul, Ruf
- Reese Wynans and Friends, Sweet Release, J&R Adventures
- Albert Castiglia, Masterpiece, Gulf Coast
- Joanne Shaw Taylor, Reckless Heart, Silvertone/Sony UK
- Mighty Mike Schermer, Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
- Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Killin’ It Live, Alligator
- George Benson, Walking to New Orleans, Provogue
- Brandon Santini, The Longshot, American Showplace
- Mary Lane, Travelin’ Woman, Women Of The Blues
- Jimmie Vaughan, Baby, Please Come Home, Last Music Co.
- Tedeschi-Trucks Band, Signs, Fantasy
- John Clifton, In the Middle of Nowhere, Rip Cat
- Fruteland Jackson, Good as Your Last Dollar, Electro-Fi
- Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
- Manx Marriner Mainline, Hell Bound for Heaven, Stony Plain
- Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, VizzTone
- John Mayall, Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
