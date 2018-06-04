Living Blues Radio Chart May 2018

Shine Bright by Marcia Ball

  1. Marcia Ball,  Shine Bright, Alligator
  2. Nick Moss BandThe High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
  3. Mike Zito,  First Class Life, Ruf
  4. Victor Wainwright,  Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
  5. Kid Ramos,  Old School, Rip Cat
  6. James Harman,  fineprint, Electro-Fi
  7. Sue Foley,  The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
  8. Rockwell Avenue Blues Band,  Back To Chicago, Delmark
  9. Little Boys Blue,  Hard Blue Space, VizzTone
  10. Lucky Losers,  Blind Spot, Dirty Cat
  11. John Clifton,  Nightlife, Rip Cat
  12. Mud Morganfield,  They Call Me Mud, Severn
  13. Dana Fuchs,  Love Lives On, Get Along
  14. Bernard Allison,  Let It Go, Ruf
  15. David Vest,  David Vest, Cordova Bay
  16. Dany Franchi,  Problem Child, Station House
  17. Joyann Parker,  Hard To Love, Hopeless Romantics
  18. Too Slim And The Taildraggers,  High Desert Heat, Underworld/Vizztone
  19. Janiva Magness,  Love Is An Army, Blu Elan
  20. Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager,  Rough Cut, Alligator
  21. Markey Blue/Ric Latina Project,  Raised In Muddy Water, EllerSoul
  22. Danielle Nicole,  Cry No More, Concord
  23. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps,  Here In Babylon, Jesi-Lu
  24. Breezy Rodio,  Sometimes The Blues Got Me, Delmark
  25. Ry Cooder,  The Prodigal Son, Fantasy
