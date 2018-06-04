-->
Living Blues Radio Chart May 2018
- Marcia Ball, Shine Bright, Alligator
- Nick Moss Band, The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
- Mike Zito, First Class Life, Ruf
- Victor Wainwright, Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
- Kid Ramos, Old School, Rip Cat
- James Harman, fineprint, Electro-Fi
- Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
- Rockwell Avenue Blues Band, Back To Chicago, Delmark
- Little Boys Blue, Hard Blue Space, VizzTone
- Lucky Losers, Blind Spot, Dirty Cat
- John Clifton, Nightlife, Rip Cat
- Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn
- Dana Fuchs, Love Lives On, Get Along
- Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf
- David Vest, David Vest, Cordova Bay
- Dany Franchi, Problem Child, Station House
- Joyann Parker, Hard To Love, Hopeless Romantics
- Too Slim And The Taildraggers, High Desert Heat, Underworld/Vizztone
- Janiva Magness, Love Is An Army, Blu Elan
- Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager, Rough Cut, Alligator
- Markey Blue/Ric Latina Project, Raised In Muddy Water, EllerSoul
- Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord
- Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Jesi-Lu
- Breezy Rodio, Sometimes The Blues Got Me, Delmark
- Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son, Fantasy
