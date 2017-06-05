Living Blues Radio Chart May 2017

  1. Monster Mike Welch And Mike LedbetterRight Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
  2. Selwyn BirchwoodPick Your Poison, Alligator
  3. Taj Mahal & Keb MoTajMo, Concord
  4. Janiva MagnessBlue Again, Blue Elan
  5. Coco MontoyaHard Truth, Alligator
  6. John Primer & Bob CorritoreAin’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
  7. John NemethFeelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
  8. Kilborn Alley Blues BandThe Tolono Tapes, Run It Back
  9. Samantha FishChills & Fever, Ruf
  10. Eric BibbMigration Blues, Stony Plain
  11. North Mississippi All-StarsPrayer For Peace, Legacy
  12. Billy FlynnLonesome Highway, Delmark
  13. Robert CrayRobert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee
  14. Nick SchnebelenLive In Kansas City, Vizztone
  15. Guy Davis & Fabrizio PoggiSonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M.C.
  16. Brad StiversTook You Long Enough, Vizztone
  17. Harrison KennedyWho U Tellin’, Electro-Fi
  18. Mr. SippKnock A Hole In It, Malaco
  19. Steve KraseShould’ve Seen It Coming, Connor Ray
  20. Big Bill MorganfieldBloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck
  21. Tedeschi Trucks BandLive From The Fox Oakland, Fantasy
  22. Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful Of All-StarsKingdom Of Swing, Vizztone
  23. Amy BlackMemphis, Reuben
  24. Elvin BishopElvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
  25. John McNamaraRollin’ With It, Black Market/Bahool

 

