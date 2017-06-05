Living Blues Radio Chart May 2017

- Monster Mike Welch And Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
- Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator
- Taj Mahal & Keb Mo, TajMo, Concord
- Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan
- Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
- John Nemeth, Feelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
- Kilborn Alley Blues Band, The Tolono Tapes, Run It Back
- Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf
- Eric Bibb, Migration Blues, Stony Plain
- North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy
- Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark
- Robert Cray, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee
- Nick Schnebelen, Live In Kansas City, Vizztone
- Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M.C.
- Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, Vizztone
- Harrison Kennedy, Who U Tellin’, Electro-Fi
- Mr. Sipp, Knock A Hole In It, Malaco
- Steve Krase, Should’ve Seen It Coming, Connor Ray
- Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From The Fox Oakland, Fantasy
- Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful Of All-Stars, Kingdom Of Swing, Vizztone
- Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben
- Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
- John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Black Market/Bahool
