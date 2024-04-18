LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2024

 

  1. Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
  2. Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
  3. Mike Zito, Life is Hard, Gulf Coast
  4. Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
  5. Altered Five Blues Band, Testifyin’, Blind Pig
  6. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Crawlin’ Kingsnake, SWAMF / VizzTone
  7. JJ Grey & Mofro, Olustee, Alligator
  8. Rick Vito, Cadillac Man, Blue Heart
  9. Kevin Burt & Big Medicine, Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers, Gulf Coast
  10. Albert Cummings, Strong, Ivy Music Company
  11. James Harman, Didn’t We Have Some Fun Sometime, Electro-Fi
  12. Seth James, Lessons, Qualified
  13. JP Soars, Brick by Brick, Little Village Foundation
  14. Bernard Allison, Luther’s Blues, Ruf
  15. Brothers Brown, Nowhere Left to Go, Woodland Avenue
  16. Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Guitar Woman
  17. Katie Henry, Get Goin’, Ruf
  18. John Clifton, Too Much to Pay, Flower
  19. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
  20. Eric Bibb, Live at the Scala Theatre, Stony Plain
  21. Various Artists, Blind Raccoon Nola Blue Collection Vol. 6, Blue Heart
  22. Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Guitar Woman
  23. The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
  24. Bob Corritore & Friends, Phoenix Blues Rumble, SWAMF / VizzTone
  25. Patti Parks, Come Sing With Me, VizzTone