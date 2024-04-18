LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2024

- Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
- Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
- Mike Zito, Life is Hard, Gulf Coast
- Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
- Altered Five Blues Band, Testifyin’, Blind Pig
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, Crawlin’ Kingsnake, SWAMF / VizzTone
- JJ Grey & Mofro, Olustee, Alligator
- Rick Vito, Cadillac Man, Blue Heart
- Kevin Burt & Big Medicine, Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers, Gulf Coast
- Albert Cummings, Strong, Ivy Music Company
- James Harman, Didn’t We Have Some Fun Sometime, Electro-Fi
- Seth James, Lessons, Qualified
- JP Soars, Brick by Brick, Little Village Foundation
- Bernard Allison, Luther’s Blues, Ruf
- Brothers Brown, Nowhere Left to Go, Woodland Avenue
- Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Guitar Woman
- Katie Henry, Get Goin’, Ruf
- John Clifton, Too Much to Pay, Flower
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
- Eric Bibb, Live at the Scala Theatre, Stony Plain
- Various Artists, Blind Raccoon Nola Blue Collection Vol. 6, Blue Heart
- Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Guitar Woman
- The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Phoenix Blues Rumble, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Patti Parks, Come Sing With Me, VizzTone