Living Blues Radio Chart March 2019

john mayall

  1. John Mayall,  Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
  2. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers,  Killin’ It Live, Alligator
  3. Sugaray Rayford,  Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
  4. Willie Buck,  Willie Buck Way, Delmark
  5. Benny Turner and Cash McCall,  Going Back Home, NOLA Blue
  6. Reese Wynans and Friends,  Sweet Release, J&R Adventures
  7. Brandon Santini,  The Longshot, American Showplace
  8. Mighty Mike Schermer,  Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
  9. Big Joe and the Dynaflows,  Rockhouse Party, Severn
  10. Nick Schnebelen,  Crazy All by Myself, VizzTone
  11. Watermelon Slim,  Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
  12. Tony Holiday,  Porch Sessions, VizzTone
  13. Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith & the House Bumpers,  Drop the Hammer, Big Eye
  14. Bloodest Saxophone,  Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
  15. Rockin’ Johnny & Quique Gomez,  Dos Hombres Wanted, VizzTone
  16. Mary Lane,  Travelin’ Woman, Women Of The Blues
  17. Bob Corritore & Friends,  Do the Hip-Shake Baby!, SWMAF/VizzTone
  18. Chris O’Leary,  7 Minutes Late, American Showplace
  19. Walter Trout,  Survivor Blues, Provogue
  20. Tedeschi-Trucks Band,  Signs, Fantasy
  21. John Primer,  The Soul of a Blues Man, Blues House
  22. Rosie Flores,  Simple Case of the Blues, Last Music Co.
  23. Colin Linden & Luther Dickinson,  Amour, Stony Plain
  24. Tiffany Pollack & Eric Johnson,  Blues in My Blood, NOLA Blue
  25. The Atomic Road Kings,  Clean Up the Blood, Bigtone
×

Comments are closed.