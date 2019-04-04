-->
Living Blues Radio Chart March 2019
- John Mayall, Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
- Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Killin’ It Live, Alligator
- Sugaray Rayford, Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
- Willie Buck, Willie Buck Way, Delmark
- Benny Turner and Cash McCall, Going Back Home, NOLA Blue
- Reese Wynans and Friends, Sweet Release, J&R Adventures
- Brandon Santini, The Longshot, American Showplace
- Mighty Mike Schermer, Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
- Big Joe and the Dynaflows, Rockhouse Party, Severn
- Nick Schnebelen, Crazy All by Myself, VizzTone
- Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
- Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, VizzTone
- Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith & the House Bumpers, Drop the Hammer, Big Eye
- Bloodest Saxophone, Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
- Rockin’ Johnny & Quique Gomez, Dos Hombres Wanted, VizzTone
- Mary Lane, Travelin’ Woman, Women Of The Blues
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Do the Hip-Shake Baby!, SWMAF/VizzTone
- Chris O’Leary, 7 Minutes Late, American Showplace
- Walter Trout, Survivor Blues, Provogue
- Tedeschi-Trucks Band, Signs, Fantasy
- John Primer, The Soul of a Blues Man, Blues House
- Rosie Flores, Simple Case of the Blues, Last Music Co.
- Colin Linden & Luther Dickinson, Amour, Stony Plain
- Tiffany Pollack & Eric Johnson, Blues in My Blood, NOLA Blue
- The Atomic Road Kings, Clean Up the Blood, Bigtone
