Living Blues Radio Chart March 2018

  1. Nick Moss Band,  The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
  2. Sue Foley,  The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
  3. Victor Wainwright,  Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
  4. Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager,  Rough Cut, Alligator
  5. Mud Morganfield,  They Call Me Mud, Severn
  6. Bernard Allison,  Let It Go, Ruf
  7. Danielle Nicole,  Cry No More, Concord
  8. Janiva Magness,  Love Is An Army, Blu Elan
  9. John Mayall,  Three For The Road, Forty Below
  10. Johnny Tucker,  Seven Day Blues, Highjohn
  11. Jimi Hendrix,  Both Sides Of The Sky, Sony/Legacy
  12. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps,  Here In Babylon, Jesi-Lu
  13. Tinsley Ellis,  Winning Hand, Alligator
  14. Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys,  My Life, Nevermore
  15. Laurie Morvan,  Gravity, Screaming Lizard
  16. Rockwell Avenue Blues Band,  Back To Chicago, Delmark
  17. Wentus Blues Band,  Throwback, Ramasound
  18. Marcia Ball,  Shine Bright, Alligator
  19. Peter Karp,  Blue Flame, Rose Cottage
  20. Myles Goodwyn,  Myles Goodwyn And Friends Of The Blues, Linus Entertainment
  21. Mick Kolassa & Friends,  Double Standards, Swing Suit
  22. Michelle Malone,  Slings & Arrows, SBS
  23. Eric Hughes,  Meet Me In Memphis, EH
  24. Rev. Shawn Amos,  The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down, Put Together
  25. Rae Gordon,  Better Than I Was, Rae Gordon Music
