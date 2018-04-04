Living Blues Radio Chart March 2018

- Nick Moss Band, The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
- Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
- Victor Wainwright, Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
- Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager, Rough Cut, Alligator
- Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn
- Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf
- Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord
- Janiva Magness, Love Is An Army, Blu Elan
- John Mayall, Three For The Road, Forty Below
- Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn
- Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of The Sky, Sony/Legacy
- Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Jesi-Lu
- Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator
- Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore
- Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Screaming Lizard
- Rockwell Avenue Blues Band, Back To Chicago, Delmark
- Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound
- Marcia Ball, Shine Bright, Alligator
- Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage
- Myles Goodwyn, Myles Goodwyn And Friends Of The Blues, Linus Entertainment
- Mick Kolassa & Friends, Double Standards, Swing Suit
- Michelle Malone, Slings & Arrows, SBS
- Eric Hughes, Meet Me In Memphis, EH
- Rev. Shawn Amos, The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down, Put Together
- Rae Gordon, Better Than I Was, Rae Gordon Music
