Living Blues Radio Chart March 2017

- Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
- Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck
- Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf
- Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama
- Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator
- John Mayall, Talk About That, Forty Below
- Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace
- Thorbjorn Risager & Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf
- Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax
- Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready For The Grave, Hurricane Ruth
- Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men, Prick Of The Litter, Thirty Tigers
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From The Fox Oakland, Fantasy
- Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful Of All-Stars, Kingdom Of Swing, Vizztone
- Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf
- Beth Hart, Fire On The Floor, Provogue
- Lisa Biales, The Beat Of My Heart, Big Song Music
- Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M.C.
- Laura Mitchell, Desire, LM
- Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark
- Johnny Mastro & Mama’s Boys, Never Trust The Living, JM&MB
- Sharon Lewis And Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark
- Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage
- Billy Price, Alive And Strange, NOLA Blue/Vizztone
- Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf
