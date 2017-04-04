Living Blues Radio Chart March 2017

 

 

  1. Elvin Bishop,  Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
  2. Big Bill Morganfield,  Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck
  3. Samantha Fish,  Chills & Fever, Ruf
  4. Thornetta Davis,  Honest Woman, Sweet Mama
  5. Coco Montoya,  Hard Truth, Alligator
  6. John Mayall,  Talk About That, Forty Below
  7. Sean Chambers,  Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace
  8. Thorbjorn Risager & Black Tornado,  Change My Game, Ruf
  9. Southern Avenue,  Southern Avenue, Stax
  10. Hurricane Ruth,  Ain’t Ready For The Grave, Hurricane Ruth
  11. Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men,  Prick Of The Litter, Thirty Tigers
  12. Ronnie Baker Brooks,  Times Have Changed, Provogue
  13. Tedeschi Trucks Band,  Live From The Fox Oakland, Fantasy
  14. Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful Of All-Stars,  Kingdom Of Swing, Vizztone
  15. Vanessa Collier,  Meeting My Shadow, Ruf
  16. Beth Hart,  Fire On The Floor, Provogue
  17. Lisa Biales,  The Beat Of My Heart, Big Song Music
  18. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi,  Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M.C.
  19. Laura Mitchell,  Desire, LM
  20. Mississippi Heat,  Cab Driving Man, Delmark
  21. Johnny Mastro & Mama’s Boys,  Never Trust The Living, JM&MB
  22. Sharon Lewis And Texas Fire,  Grown Ass Woman, Delmark
  23. Peter Karp,  Alabama Town, Rose Cottage
  24. Billy Price,  Alive And Strange, NOLA Blue/Vizztone
  25. Mike Zito,  Make Blues Not War, Ruf

 

