LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2022

  1. Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
  2. Kenny Neal, Straight from the Heart, Ruf
  3. Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Hot Shot / Thirty Tigers
  4. Janiva Magness, Hard to Kill, Fathead
  5. Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name, Blue Heart
  6. Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark
  7. Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
  8. The Phantom Blues Band, Blues for Breakfast, Little Village Foundation
  9. Johnny Sansone, Into Your Blues, Short Stack
  10. Kat Riggins, Progeny, Gulf Coast
  11. Mighty Mike Schermer, Just Gettin’ Good, Little Village Foundation
  12. Larry McCray, Blues Without You, Keeping the Blues Alive
  13. Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
  14. Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm & Blues, Stony Plain
  15. Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow, Electro-Fi
  16. Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley
  17. Bob Margolin and Bob Corritore, So Far, VizzTone
  18. Dylan Triplett, Who is He?, VizzTone
  19. Vaneese Thomas, Fight the Good Fight, Blue Heart
  20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, Mercy Me, Stony Plain
  21. Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden
  22. Kilborn Alley, Takin’ Time, Run It Back
  23. Big Jack Johnson, Stripped Down in Memphis, M. C. Records
  24. Sass Jordan, Bitches Blues, Stony Plain
  25. The Strongman Blues Remedy, Volume 1, Stony Plain