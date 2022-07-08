LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2022
- Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
- Kenny Neal, Straight from the Heart, Ruf
- Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Hot Shot / Thirty Tigers
- Janiva Magness, Hard to Kill, Fathead
- Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name, Blue Heart
- Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark
- Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
- The Phantom Blues Band, Blues for Breakfast, Little Village Foundation
- Johnny Sansone, Into Your Blues, Short Stack
- Kat Riggins, Progeny, Gulf Coast
- Mighty Mike Schermer, Just Gettin’ Good, Little Village Foundation
- Larry McCray, Blues Without You, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
- Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm & Blues, Stony Plain
- Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow, Electro-Fi
- Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley
- Bob Margolin and Bob Corritore, So Far, VizzTone
- Dylan Triplett, Who is He?, VizzTone
- Vaneese Thomas, Fight the Good Fight, Blue Heart
- Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, Mercy Me, Stony Plain
- Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden
- Kilborn Alley, Takin’ Time, Run It Back
- Big Jack Johnson, Stripped Down in Memphis, M. C. Records
- Sass Jordan, Bitches Blues, Stony Plain
- The Strongman Blues Remedy, Volume 1, Stony Plain