Living Blues Radio Chart June 2018

BLUES IS ALIVE album cover

 

  1. Buddy Guy,  The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
  2. Marcia Ball,  Shine Bright, Alligator
  3. Bob Corritore & Friends,  Don’t Let The Devil Ride, SWMAF/VizzTone
  4. Lurrie Bell & The Bell Dynasty,  Tribute To Carey Bell, Delmark
  5. Mike Zito,  First Class Life, Ruf
  6. Deb Ryder,  Enjoy The Ride, VizzTone
  7. Tas Cru,  Memphis Song, Subcat
  8. Various Artists,  Tribute: Delmark’s 65th Anniversary, Delmark
  9. Kid Ramos,  Old School, Rip Cat
  10. Nick Moss Band,  The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
  11. James Harman,  fineprint, Electro-Fi
  12. Tom Hambridge,  The NOLA Sessions, Superstar
  13. Kat Riggins,  In The Boys Club, Bluzpik Media
  14. Keeshea Pratt,  Believe, KPB
  15. Billy Price,  Reckoning, VizzTone
  16. Russ Green,  City Soul, Cleopatra
  17. John Clifton,  Nightlife, Rip Cat
  18. Sue Foley,  The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
  19. Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors,  Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors, EllerSoul
  20. Dana Fuchs,  Love Lives On, Get Along
  21. Little Boys Blue,  Hard Blue Space, VizzTone
  22. Rockwell Avenue Blues Band,  Back To Chicago, Delmark
  23. Victor Wainwright,  Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
  24. Steve Krase,  Just Waitin’, Connor Ray
  25. Markey Blue/Ric Latina Project,  Raised In Muddy Water, EllerSoul

