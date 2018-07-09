Living Blues Radio Chart June 2018

- Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
- Marcia Ball, Shine Bright, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Don’t Let The Devil Ride, SWMAF/VizzTone
- Lurrie Bell & The Bell Dynasty, Tribute To Carey Bell, Delmark
- Mike Zito, First Class Life, Ruf
- Deb Ryder, Enjoy The Ride, VizzTone
- Tas Cru, Memphis Song, Subcat
- Various Artists, Tribute: Delmark’s 65th Anniversary, Delmark
- Kid Ramos, Old School, Rip Cat
- Nick Moss Band, The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
- James Harman, fineprint, Electro-Fi
- Tom Hambridge, The NOLA Sessions, Superstar
- Kat Riggins, In The Boys Club, Bluzpik Media
- Keeshea Pratt, Believe, KPB
- Billy Price, Reckoning, VizzTone
- Russ Green, City Soul, Cleopatra
- John Clifton, Nightlife, Rip Cat
- Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
- Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors, Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors, EllerSoul
- Dana Fuchs, Love Lives On, Get Along
- Little Boys Blue, Hard Blue Space, VizzTone
- Rockwell Avenue Blues Band, Back To Chicago, Delmark
- Victor Wainwright, Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
- Steve Krase, Just Waitin’, Connor Ray
- Markey Blue/Ric Latina Project, Raised In Muddy Water, EllerSoul