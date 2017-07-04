Living Blues Radio Chart June 2017

ALCD 4975

  1. Selwyn BirchwoodPick Your Poison, Alligator
  2. Andy T BandDouble Strike, American Showplace
  3. Taj Mahal & Keb MoTajMo, Concord
  4. Monster Mike Welch And Mike LedbetterRight Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
  5. Janiva MagnessBlue Again, Blue Elan
  6. Cash Box KingsRoyal Mint, Alligator
  7. John Primer & Bob CorritoreAin’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
  8. North Mississippi All-StarsPrayer For Peace, Legacy
  9. Gina SiciliaTug Of War, Blue Elan
  10. Kilborn Alley Blues BandThe Tolono Tapes, Run It Back
  11. Karen LovelyFish Outta Water, KL
  12. Coco MontoyaHard Truth, Alligator
  13. Linsey AlexanderTwo Cats, Delmark
  14. John NemethFeelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
  15. John Lee HookerWhiskey & Wimmen: John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Vee-Jay/Concord
  16. Billy FlynnLonesome Highway, Delmark
  17. Brad StiversTook You Long Enough, Vizztone
  18. Mr. SippKnock A Hole In It, Malaco
  19. Harrison KennedyWho U Tellin’, Electro-Fi
  20. John McNamaraRollin’ With It, Black Market/Bahool
  21. Steve KraseShould’ve Seen It Coming, Connor Ray
  22. Sonny LandrethRecorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
  23. Bobby G & C. Grant Jr. & Midnight RockersStill Standing, Third Street Cigar
  24. Bridget Kelly BandBone Rattler, Alpha Sun
  25. Robert CrayRobert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee

 

