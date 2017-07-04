Living Blues Radio Chart June 2017

- Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator
- Andy T Band, Double Strike, American Showplace
- Taj Mahal & Keb Mo, TajMo, Concord
- Monster Mike Welch And Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
- Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan
- Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
- North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy
- Gina Sicilia, Tug Of War, Blue Elan
- Kilborn Alley Blues Band, The Tolono Tapes, Run It Back
- Karen Lovely, Fish Outta Water, KL
- Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator
- Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark
- John Nemeth, Feelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
- John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen: John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Vee-Jay/Concord
- Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark
- Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, Vizztone
- Mr. Sipp, Knock A Hole In It, Malaco
- Harrison Kennedy, Who U Tellin’, Electro-Fi
- John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Black Market/Bahool
- Steve Krase, Should’ve Seen It Coming, Connor Ray
- Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
- Bobby G & C. Grant Jr. & Midnight Rockers, Still Standing, Third Street Cigar
- Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun
- Robert Cray, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee
