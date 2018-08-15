Living Blues Radio Chart July 2018

BLUES IS ALIVE album cover

 

 

  1. Buddy Guy,  The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
  2. Shemekia Copeland,  America’s Child, Alligator
  3. Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio,  Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here, Alligator
  4. Bob Corritore & Friends,  Don’t Let The Devil Ride, SWMAF/VizzTone
  5. Tom Hambridge,  The NOLA Sessions, Superstar
  6. Eugene Hideaway Bridges,  Live In Tallahassee, Armadillo
  7. Rory Block,  A Woman’s Soul: Tribute To Bessie Smith, Stony Plain
  8. Lurrie Bell & The Bell Dynasty,  Tribute To Carey Bell, Delmark
  9. Marcia Ball,  Shine Bright, Alligator
  10. Vanessa Collier,  Honey Up, Phenix Fire
  11. Big Harp George,  Uptown Cool, Blues Mountain
  12. Boz Scaggs,  Out Of The Blues, Concord
  13. Various Artists,  Tribute: Delmark’s 65th Anniversary, Delmark
  14. JP Soars,  Southbound I-95, Soars High
  15. Deb Ryder,  Enjoy The Ride, VizzTone
  16. Whitney Shay,  A Woman Rules The World, Little Village 
  17. Kat Riggins,  In The Boys Club, Bluzpik Media
  18. Bruce Katz,  Get Your Groove!, American Showplace
  19. Mike Zito,  First Class Life, Ruf
  20. The Proven Ones,  Wild Again, Roseleaf
  21. The Nick Moss Band,  The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
  22. Cyril Neville,  Endangered Species: Essential Recordings, Louisiana Red Hot
  23. Tas Cru,  Memphis Song, Subcat
  24. Little Red Rooster Blues Band,  Lock Up The Liquor, LRRBB
  25. Russ Green,  City Soul, Cleopatra
