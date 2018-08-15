Living Blues Radio Chart July 2018

- Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
- Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child, Alligator
- Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Don’t Let The Devil Ride, SWMAF/VizzTone
- Tom Hambridge, The NOLA Sessions, Superstar
- Eugene Hideaway Bridges, Live In Tallahassee, Armadillo
- Rory Block, A Woman’s Soul: Tribute To Bessie Smith, Stony Plain
- Lurrie Bell & The Bell Dynasty, Tribute To Carey Bell, Delmark
- Marcia Ball, Shine Bright, Alligator
- Vanessa Collier, Honey Up, Phenix Fire
- Big Harp George, Uptown Cool, Blues Mountain
- Boz Scaggs, Out Of The Blues, Concord
- Various Artists, Tribute: Delmark’s 65th Anniversary, Delmark
- JP Soars, Southbound I-95, Soars High
- Deb Ryder, Enjoy The Ride, VizzTone
- Whitney Shay, A Woman Rules The World, Little Village
- Kat Riggins, In The Boys Club, Bluzpik Media
- Bruce Katz, Get Your Groove!, American Showplace
- Mike Zito, First Class Life, Ruf
- The Proven Ones, Wild Again, Roseleaf
- The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
- Cyril Neville, Endangered Species: Essential Recordings, Louisiana Red Hot
- Tas Cru, Memphis Song, Subcat
- Little Red Rooster Blues Band, Lock Up The Liquor, LRRBB
- Russ Green, City Soul, Cleopatra
