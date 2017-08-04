Living Blues Radio Chart July 2017

ALCD 4976

 

  1. Cash Box KingsRoyal Mint, Alligator
  2. Andy T BandDouble Strike, American Showplace
  3. Selwyn BirchwoodPick Your Poison, Alligator
  4. Karen Lovely Fish Outta Water, KL
  5. Chuck BerryChuck, Dualtone
  6. Taj Mahal & Keb MoTajMo, Concord
  7. Sonny LandrethRecorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
  8. Doug MacLeodBreak The Chain, Reference
  9. Linsey AlexanderTwo Cats, Delmark
  10. Monster Mike Welch And Mike LedbetterRight Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
  11. Joe Bonamassa,  Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening, J&R Adventures
  12. WillaBetter Days, W&C
  13. John Primer & Bob CorritoreAin’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
  14. Kilborn Alley Blues BandThe Tolono Tapes, Run It Back
  15. Gina SiciliaTug Of War, Blue Elan
  16. Delta WiresBorn In Oakland, Mudslide
  17. Janiva MagnessBlue Again, Blue Elan
  18. Dani WildeLive At Brighton Road, Vizztone
  19. Coco MontoyaHard Truth, Alligator
  20. John Lee HookerWhiskey & Wimmen: John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Vee-Jay/Concord
  21. North Mississippi All-StarsPrayer For Peace, Legacy
  22. Billy FlynnLonesome Highway, Delmark
  23. Johnny Ray JonesFeet Back In The Door, Moondogg
  24. Bobby G & C. Grant Jr. & Midnight RockersStill Standing, Third Street Cigar
  25. Catfish KeithMississippi River Blues, Fish Tail

 

