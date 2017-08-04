Living Blues Radio Chart July 2017

- Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
- Andy T Band, Double Strike, American Showplace
- Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator
- Karen Lovely, Fish Outta Water, KL
- Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone
- Taj Mahal & Keb Mo, TajMo, Concord
- Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
- Doug MacLeod, Break The Chain, Reference
- Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark
- Monster Mike Welch And Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
- Joe Bonamassa, Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening, J&R Adventures
- Willa, Better Days, W&C
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
- Kilborn Alley Blues Band, The Tolono Tapes, Run It Back
- Gina Sicilia, Tug Of War, Blue Elan
- Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mudslide
- Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan
- Dani Wilde, Live At Brighton Road, Vizztone
- Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator
- John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen: John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Vee-Jay/Concord
- North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy
- Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark
- Johnny Ray Jones, Feet Back In The Door, Moondogg
- Bobby G & C. Grant Jr. & Midnight Rockers, Still Standing, Third Street Cigar
- Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail
