Living Blues Radio Chart July 2016

- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain
- Nick Moss, From The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
- Tinsley Ellis, Red Clay Soul, Heartfixer Music
- Albert Castiglia, Big Dog, Ruf
- Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore, House Party At Big Jon’s, Delta Groove
- The Lucky Losers, In Any Town, Dirty Cat
- Royal Southern Brotherhood, The Royal Gospel, Ruf
- Lisa Mann, Hard Times, Bad Decisions, Jay Ray
- William Bell, This Is Where I Live, Stax
- Various Artists, 45th Anniversary Collection, Alligator
- Dennis Gruenling, Ready Or Not, Backbender/Vizztone
- Moreland & Arbuckle, Promised Land Or Bust, Alligator
- Terry Hanck, From Roadhouse To Your House – Live, TVR/Vizztone
- Various Artists, 40 Years Of Stony Plain, Stony Plain
- Alexis P. Suter, All For Loving You, American Showplace
- Little Charlie And Organ Grinder Swing, Skronky Tonk, EllerSoul
- Mick Kolassa, Taylor Made Blues, Swing Suit
- Walter Trout, Alive In Amsterdam, Provogue
- Curtis Salgado, The Beautiful Lowdown, Alligator
- Mike Wheeler, Turn Up!!, Delmark
- The Soul Of John Black, Early In The Moanin’, Cadabra
- Eddie Turner & Trouble Twins, Naked…In Your Face, 7-14
- Big Harp George, Wash My Horse In Champagne, Blues Mountain
- Markey Blue, The Blues Are Knockin’, SoulOSound
- Terrie Odabi, My Blue Soul, TO
