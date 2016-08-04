Living Blues Radio Chart July 2016

 

  1. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne,  Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain
  2. Nick Moss,  From The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
  3. Tinsley Ellis,  Red Clay Soul, Heartfixer Music
  4. Albert Castiglia,  Big Dog, Ruf
  5. Big Jon Atkinson & Bob CorritoreHouse Party At Big Jon’s, Delta Groove
  6. The Lucky LosersIn Any Town, Dirty Cat
  7. Royal Southern BrotherhoodThe Royal Gospel, Ruf
  8. Lisa Mann,  Hard Times, Bad Decisions, Jay Ray
  9. William Bell,  This Is Where I Live, Stax
  10. Various Artists45th Anniversary Collection, Alligator
  11. Dennis Gruenling,  Ready Or Not, Backbender/Vizztone
  12. Moreland & ArbucklePromised Land Or Bust, Alligator
  13. Terry Hanck,  From Roadhouse To Your House – Live, TVR/Vizztone
  14. Various Artists40 Years Of Stony Plain, Stony Plain
  15. Alexis P. Suter,  All For Loving You, American Showplace
  16. Little Charlie And Organ Grinder SwingSkronky Tonk, EllerSoul
  17. Mick Kolassa,  Taylor Made Blues, Swing Suit
  18. Walter Trout,  Alive In Amsterdam, Provogue
  19. Curtis Salgado,  The Beautiful Lowdown, Alligator
  20. Mike Wheeler,  Turn Up!!, Delmark
  21. The Soul Of John BlackEarly In The Moanin’, Cadabra
  22. Eddie Turner & Trouble TwinsNaked…In Your Face, 7-14
  23. Big Harp GeorgeWash My Horse In Champagne, Blues Mountain
  24. Markey BlueThe Blues Are Knockin’, SoulOSound
  25. Terrie Odabi,  My Blue Soul, TO
