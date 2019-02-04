Living Blues Radio Chart January 2019 

kentucky-headhunters

  1. Kentucky Headhunters, Live at the Ramblin’ Man Fair, Alligator
  2. Benny Turner and Cash McCall, Going Back Home, NOLA Blue
  3. Chris O’Leary, 7 Minutes Late, American Showplace
  4. Paul Oscher, Cool Cat, Blues Fidelity
  5. Gaye Adegbalola, The Griot, Hot Toddy/Vizztone
  6. Bloodest Saxophone, Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
  7. Walker/Katz/Robson, Journeys to the Heart of the Blues, Alligator
  8. Linday Beaver, Tough as Love, Alligator
  9. Ina Forsman, Been Meaning to Tell You, Ruf
  10. Walter Trout, Survivor Blues, Provogue
  11. Willa Vincitore, Choices, Building
  12. Dee Miller Band, Leopard Print Dress, DMB
  13. Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
  14. Fiona Boyes, Voodoo in the Shadows, Reference
  15. Seth Rosenbloom, Keep On Turning, SR
  16. Vin Mott, Rogue Hunter, VM
  17. Big Al and the Heavyweights, World Full of Trouble, EllerSoul
  18. Buddy Guy, The Blues is Alive and Well, Silvertone/RCA
  19. Billy F Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues, Concord
  20. Bobby BlackHat, Put on Your Red Shoes, BBH
  21. Knickerbocker All-Stars, Love Makes a Woman, JP Cadillac
  22. Tomislav Goluban, Chicago Rambler, Spona
  23. Kevin Burt, Heartland & Soul, Little Village
  24. Teeny Tucker, Put on Your Red Dress Baby, TeBo
  25. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, Complicated Mess, EllerSoul
