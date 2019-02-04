-->
Living Blues Radio Chart January 2019
- Kentucky Headhunters, Live at the Ramblin’ Man Fair, Alligator
- Benny Turner and Cash McCall, Going Back Home, NOLA Blue
- Chris O’Leary, 7 Minutes Late, American Showplace
- Paul Oscher, Cool Cat, Blues Fidelity
- Gaye Adegbalola, The Griot, Hot Toddy/Vizztone
- Bloodest Saxophone, Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
- Walker/Katz/Robson, Journeys to the Heart of the Blues, Alligator
- Linday Beaver, Tough as Love, Alligator
- Ina Forsman, Been Meaning to Tell You, Ruf
- Walter Trout, Survivor Blues, Provogue
- Willa Vincitore, Choices, Building
- Dee Miller Band, Leopard Print Dress, DMB
- Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
- Fiona Boyes, Voodoo in the Shadows, Reference
- Seth Rosenbloom, Keep On Turning, SR
- Vin Mott, Rogue Hunter, VM
- Big Al and the Heavyweights, World Full of Trouble, EllerSoul
- Buddy Guy, The Blues is Alive and Well, Silvertone/RCA
- Billy F Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues, Concord
- Bobby BlackHat, Put on Your Red Shoes, BBH
- Knickerbocker All-Stars, Love Makes a Woman, JP Cadillac
- Tomislav Goluban, Chicago Rambler, Spona
- Kevin Burt, Heartland & Soul, Little Village
- Teeny Tucker, Put on Your Red Dress Baby, TeBo
- Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, Complicated Mess, EllerSoul
