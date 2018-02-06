Living Blues Radio Chart January 2018

  1. Curtis Salgado & Alan HagerRough Cut, Alligator
  2. Tinsley Ellis,  Winning Hand, Alligator
  3. Kim Wilson,  Blues And Boogie Vol. 1, Severn
  4. Ronnie Earl & The BroadcastersThe Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
  5. Samantha Fish,  Belle Of The West, Ruf
  6. DownchildSomething I’ve Done, Linus
  7. Sweet Pea Atkinson,  Get What You Deserve, Blue Note
  8. Tommy Castro & The PainkillersStompin’ Ground, Alligator
  9. Corey Dennison,  Night After Night, Delmark
  10. Various ArtistsHardCore Harp, Electro-Fi
  11. Various ArtistsHowlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
  12. Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paule Soul Orch.After A While, Blue Dot
  13. Miss FreddyeLady Of The Blues, MF
  14. Heather Newman,  Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
  15. Shaun Murphy,  Mighty Gates, Vision Wall
  16. Mick Kolassa,  Double Standards, Swing Suit
  17. Mitch Woods,  Friends Along The Way, Entertainment One
  18. Casey Hensley,  Live, VizzTone
  19. Albert Castiglia,  Up All Night, Ruf
  20. Greg Sover,  Jubilee, Grounded Soul
  21. Various ArtistsInternational Blues Challenge #33, Blues Foundation
  22. Johnny Tucker,  Seven Day Blues, Highjohn
  23. Ghalia & Mama’s BoysLet The Demons Out, Ruf
  24. Johnny Fink and the IntrusionJFI, J Fink
  25. Billy Thompson,  BT, BT

