Living Blues Radio Chart January 2018
- Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager, Rough Cut, Alligator
- Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator
- Kim Wilson, Blues And Boogie Vol. 1, Severn
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
- Samantha Fish, Belle Of The West, Ruf
- Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
- Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note
- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
- Corey Dennison, Night After Night, Delmark
- Various Artists, HardCore Harp, Electro-Fi
- Various Artists, Howlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
- Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paule Soul Orch., After A While, Blue Dot
- Miss Freddye, Lady Of The Blues, MF
- Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
- Shaun Murphy, Mighty Gates, Vision Wall
- Mick Kolassa, Double Standards, Swing Suit
- Mitch Woods, Friends Along The Way, Entertainment One
- Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone
- Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf
- Greg Sover, Jubilee, Grounded Soul
- Various Artists, International Blues Challenge #33, Blues Foundation
- Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn
- Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let The Demons Out, Ruf
- Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, JFI, J Fink
- Billy Thompson, BT, BT
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.