Living Blues Radio Chart January 2017

- John Mayall, Talk About That, Forty Below
- Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
- Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf
- Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac
- Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village
- Sharon Lewis And Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark
- Popa Chubby, The Catfish, PCP
- Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
- Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Universal
- Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage
- Mitch Kashmar, West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
- Li’l Ed And The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
- Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble: Tribute To Bukka White, Stony Plain
- Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama
- Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesbass
- Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray
- Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
- Sugar Ray And The Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn
- Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men, Prick Of The Litter, Thirty Tigers
- Colin James, Blue Highways, True North
- Jack Mack & The Heart Attack Horns, Back To The Shack, SSR Freeroll
- JW Jones, High Temperature, Solid Blues
- Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated & Released
Comments are closed.