Living Blues Radio Chart January 2017

  1. John Mayall, Talk About That, Forty Below
  2. Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark
  3. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
  4. Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf
  5. Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac
  6. Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village
  7. Sharon Lewis And Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark
  8. Popa Chubby, The Catfish, PCP
  9. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
  10. Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Universal
  11. Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage
  12. Mitch Kashmar, West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
  13. Li’l Ed And The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
  14. Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble: Tribute To Bukka White, Stony Plain
  15. Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama
  16. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesbass
  17. Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray
  18. Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
  19. Sugar Ray And The Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn
  20. Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men, Prick Of The Litter, Thirty Tigers
  21. Colin James, Blue Highways, True North
  22. Jack Mack & The Heart Attack Horns, Back To The Shack, SSR Freeroll
  23. JW Jones, High Temperature, Solid Blues
  24. Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated & Released
  25. Derrick Procell, Why I Choose To Sing The Blues, Hear & Now

 

