Living Blues Radio Chart December 2019

  1. Mike Zito & Friends,  Rock ’n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry, Ruf
  2. Dave Specter,  Blues from the Inside Out, Delmark
  3. Johnny Burgin,  Live, Delmark
  4. Lucky Peterson,  50 – Just Warming Up!, Jazz Village
  5. Junior Watson,  Nothin’ to It but to Do It, Little Village
  6. Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way,  The Preacher, The Politician, or The Pimp, Alligator
  7. Johnny Rawls,  I Miss Otis Clay, Third Street Cigar
  8. Sugar Blue,  Colors, Beeble Music
  9. Breezy Rodio,  If It Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It, Delmark
  10. Rae Gordon Band,  Wrong Kind of Love, RG
  11. Keb’ Mo’,  Moonlight, Mistletoe & You, Concord
  12. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats,  Contemporary, Alligator
  13. The Jimmys,  Gotta Have It, Brown Cow
  14. Popa Chubby,  It’s a Mighty Hard Road, PCP
  15. Janiva Magness,  Change in the Weather: JM Sings John Fogerty, Blue Elan
  16. Joanna Connor,  Rise, M.C.
  17. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps,  Live, Jesi-Lu
  18. Diane Blue,  Look for the Light, Regina Royale
  19. Biscuit Miller and the Mix,  Chicken Grease, American Showplace
  20. Various Artists,  Don’t Pass Me By: Tribute to Sean Costello, Landslide
  21. Bobby Rush,  Sitting on Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
  22. Jack Mack & the Heart Attack, Live from Centennial Park, SSR/Freeroll
  23. 11 Guys Quartet,  Small Blues and Grooves, VizzTone
  24. Various Artists,  Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records: Definitive Collection, Earwig
  25. Altered Five Blues Band,  Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig

