Living Blues Radio Chart December 2019
- Mike Zito & Friends, Rock ’n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry, Ruf
- Dave Specter, Blues from the Inside Out, Delmark
- Johnny Burgin, Live, Delmark
- Lucky Peterson, 50 – Just Warming Up!, Jazz Village
- Junior Watson, Nothin’ to It but to Do It, Little Village
- Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way, The Preacher, The Politician, or The Pimp, Alligator
- Johnny Rawls, I Miss Otis Clay, Third Street Cigar
- Sugar Blue, Colors, Beeble Music
- Breezy Rodio, If It Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It, Delmark
- Rae Gordon Band, Wrong Kind of Love, RG
- Keb’ Mo’, Moonlight, Mistletoe & You, Concord
- Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Contemporary, Alligator
- The Jimmys, Gotta Have It, Brown Cow
- Popa Chubby, It’s a Mighty Hard Road, PCP
- Janiva Magness, Change in the Weather: JM Sings John Fogerty, Blue Elan
- Joanna Connor, Rise, M.C.
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Live, Jesi-Lu
- Diane Blue, Look for the Light, Regina Royale
- Biscuit Miller and the Mix, Chicken Grease, American Showplace
- Various Artists, Don’t Pass Me By: Tribute to Sean Costello, Landslide
- Bobby Rush, Sitting on Top of the Blues, Deep Rush/30 Tigers
- Jack Mack & the Heart Attack, Live from Centennial Park, SSR/Freeroll
- 11 Guys Quartet, Small Blues and Grooves, VizzTone
- Various Artists, Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records: Definitive Collection, Earwig
- Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
