LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2024

  1. Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
  2. Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
  3. Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
  4. Kevin Burt & Big Medicine, Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers, Gulf Coast
  5. Mike Zito, Life is Hard, Gulf Coast
  6. Altered Five Blues Band, Testifyin’ [EP], Blind Pig
  7. Bob Corritore & Friends, Phoenix Blues Rumble, SWAMF / VizzTone
  8. JJ Grey & Mofro, Olustee, Alligator
  9. Albert Cummings, Strong, Ivy Music Company
  10. Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Guitar Woman
  11. The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
  12. Patti Parks, Come Sing with Me, VizzTone
  13. Bernard Allison, Luther’s Blues, Ruf
  14. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
  15. Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
  16. Seth James, Lessons, Qualified
  17. Robert Finley, Black Bayou, Easy Eye Sound
  18. D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
  19. Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
  20. Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
  21. Various Artists, Blind Raccoon Nola Blue Collection Vol. 6, Blue Heart
  22. Brothers Brown, Nowhere Left to Go, Woodland Avenue
  23. Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  24. Marcel Smith, From My Soul, Little Village Foundation
  25. Cedar County Cobras, Homesick Blues, Self