LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2024
- Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
- Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
- Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
- Kevin Burt & Big Medicine, Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers, Gulf Coast
- Mike Zito, Life is Hard, Gulf Coast
- Altered Five Blues Band, Testifyin’ [EP], Blind Pig
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Phoenix Blues Rumble, SWAMF / VizzTone
- JJ Grey & Mofro, Olustee, Alligator
- Albert Cummings, Strong, Ivy Music Company
- Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Guitar Woman
- The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
- Patti Parks, Come Sing with Me, VizzTone
- Bernard Allison, Luther’s Blues, Ruf
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
- Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
- Seth James, Lessons, Qualified
- Robert Finley, Black Bayou, Easy Eye Sound
- D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
- Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
- Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
- Various Artists, Blind Raccoon Nola Blue Collection Vol. 6, Blue Heart
- Brothers Brown, Nowhere Left to Go, Woodland Avenue
- Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- Marcel Smith, From My Soul, Little Village Foundation
- Cedar County Cobras, Homesick Blues, Self