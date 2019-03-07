-->
Living Blues Radio Chart February 2019
- Bloodest Saxophone, Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
- John Mayall, Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
- Benny Turner and Cash McCall, Going Back Home, Nola Blue
- Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
- Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Killin’ It Live, Alligator
- Big Joe and the Dynaflows, Rockhouse Party, Severn
- Atomic Road Kings, Clean Up the Blood, Bigtone
- Walter Trout, Survivor Blues, Provogue
- Chris O’Leary, 7 Minutes Late, American Showplace
- Big Al and the Heavyweights, World Full of Trouble, EllerSoul
- Kentucky Headhunters, Live at the Ramblin’ Man Fair, Alligator
- Nick Schnebelen, Crazy All by Myself, VizzTone
- Rockin’ Johnny & Quique Gómez, Dos Hombres Wanted, VizzTone
- Paul Oscher, Cool Cat, Blues Fidelity
- Colin Linden & Luther Dickinson, Amour, Stony Plain
- Gaye Adegbalola, The Griot, Hot Toddy/VizzTone
- Willie Buck, Willie Buck Way, Delmark
- Tiffany Pollack & Eric Johanson, Blues in My Blood, Nola Blue
- Eric Gales, The Bookends, Provogue
- Tomislav Goluban, Chicago Rambler, Spona
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive and Well, Silvertone/RCA
- The Good, the Bad and the Blues, The Good, the Bad and the Blues, Third Street Cigar
- John Primer, The Soul of a Blues Man, Blues House
- Ina Forsman, Been Meaning to Tell You, Ruf
- Katarina Pejak, Roads That Cross, Ruf
