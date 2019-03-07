Living Blues Radio Chart February 2019

BLOODEST

  1. Bloodest Saxophone, Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
  2. John Mayall, Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
  3. Benny Turner and Cash McCall, Going Back Home, Nola Blue
  4. Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
  5. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Killin’ It Live, Alligator
  6. Big Joe and the Dynaflows, Rockhouse Party, Severn
  7. Atomic Road Kings, Clean Up the Blood, Bigtone
  8. Walter Trout, Survivor Blues, Provogue
  9. Chris O’Leary, 7 Minutes Late, American Showplace
  10. Big Al and the Heavyweights, World Full of Trouble, EllerSoul
  11. Kentucky Headhunters, Live at the Ramblin’ Man Fair, Alligator
  12. Nick Schnebelen, Crazy All by Myself, VizzTone
  13. Rockin’ Johnny & Quique Gómez, Dos Hombres Wanted, VizzTone
  14. Paul Oscher, Cool Cat, Blues Fidelity
  15. Colin Linden & Luther Dickinson, Amour, Stony Plain
  16. Gaye Adegbalola, The Griot, Hot Toddy/VizzTone
  17. Willie Buck, Willie Buck Way, Delmark
  18. Tiffany Pollack & Eric Johanson, Blues in My Blood, Nola Blue
  19. Eric Gales, The Bookends, Provogue
  20. Tomislav Goluban, Chicago Rambler, Spona
  21. Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive and Well, Silvertone/RCA
  22. The Good, the Bad and the Blues, The Good, the Bad and the Blues, Third Street Cigar
  23. John Primer, The Soul of a Blues Man, Blues House
  24. Ina Forsman, Been Meaning to Tell You, Ruf
  25. Katarina Pejak, Roads That Cross, Ruf
