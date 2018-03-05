Living Blues Radio Chart February 2018
- Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager, Rough Cut, Alligator
- Janiva Magness, Love Is An Army, Blu Elan
- Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf
- Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator
- Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn
- Victor Wainwright, Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
- Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage
- John Mayall, Three For The Road, Forty Below
- Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore
- Mick Kolassa & Friends, Double Standards, Swing Suit
- Nick Moss Band, The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
- Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord
- Muddy Gurdy, Muddy Gurdy, VizzTone
- Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Screaming Lizard
- Reverend Shawn Amos, The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down, Put Together
- Samantha Fish, Belle Of The West, Ruf
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
- Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note
- Various Artists, HardCore Harp, Electro-Fi
- Various Artists, Howlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
- Kim Wilson, Blues And Boogie Vol. 1, Severn
- Corey Dennison, Night After Night, Delmark
- Vance Kelly & His Back St. Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf
- Ghost Town Blues Band, Backstage Pass, GTBB
- Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.