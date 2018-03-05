Living Blues Radio Chart February 2018

71QzTc2OWlL._SY355_

  1. Curtis Salgado & Alan HagerRough Cut, Alligator
  2. Janiva Magness,  Love Is An Army, Blu Elan
  3. Bernard Allison,  Let It Go, Ruf
  4. Tinsley Ellis,  Winning Hand, Alligator
  5. Johnny Tucker,  Seven Day Blues, Highjohn
  6. Victor Wainwright,  Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
  7. Peter Karp,  Blue Flame, Rose Cottage
  8. John Mayall,  Three For The Road, Forty Below
  9. Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar BoysMy Life, Nevermore
  10. Mick Kolassa & FriendsDouble Standards, Swing Suit
  11. Nick Moss Band,  The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
  12. Danielle Nicole,  Cry No More, Concord
  13. Muddy GurdyMuddy Gurdy, VizzTone
  14. Laurie Morvan,  Gravity, Screaming Lizard
  15. Reverend Shawn Amos,  The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down, Put Together
  16. Samantha Fish,  Belle Of The West, Ruf
  17. Ronnie Earl & The BroadcastersThe Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
  18. Sweet Pea Atkinson,  Get What You Deserve, Blue Note
  19. Various ArtistsHardCore Harp, Electro-Fi
  20. Various ArtistsHowlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
  21. Kim Wilson,  Blues And Boogie Vol. 1, Severn
  22. Corey Dennison,  Night After Night, Delmark
  23. Vance Kelly & His Back St. Blues BandHow Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf
  24. Ghost Town Blues BandBackstage Pass, GTBB
  25. Heather Newman,  Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.