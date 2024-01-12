LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART DECEMBER 2023
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
- Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Guitar Woman
- Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
- The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
- Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
- Marcel Smith, From My Soul, Little Village Foundation
- Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Feel So at Home, Tipitina’s Record Club
- Mathias Lattin, Up Next, VizzTone
- Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
- Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
- Ghalia Volt, Shout Sister Shout, Ruf
- Robert Finley, Black Bayou, Easy Eye Sound
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Full Tilt, Blue Heart
- Emma Wilson, Memphis Calling, EWMusic
- Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
- Big Harp George, Big Harp George Does Christmas, Blues Mountain
- 11 Guys Quartet, 11 x 11, VizzTone
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Somebody Put Bad Luck on Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
- D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
- Various Artists, Jingle All the Way, Blue Heart
- Johnny Rawls, Walking Heart Attack, Catfood
- Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
- Joe Bonamassa, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, J&R Adventures
- Catfish Keith, Wild Ox Moan, Fish Tail