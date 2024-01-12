LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART DECEMBER 2023

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
  2. Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Guitar Woman
  3. Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
  4. The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
  5. Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  6. Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
  7. Marcel Smith, From My Soul, Little Village Foundation
  8. Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Feel So at Home, Tipitina’s Record Club
  9. Mathias Lattin, Up Next, VizzTone
  10. Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
  11. Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
  12. Ghalia Volt, Shout Sister Shout, Ruf
  13. Robert Finley, Black Bayou, Easy Eye Sound
  14. Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Full Tilt, Blue Heart
  15. Emma Wilson, Memphis Calling, EWMusic
  16. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
  17. Big Harp George, Big Harp George Does Christmas, Blues Mountain
  18. 11 Guys Quartet, 11 x 11, VizzTone
  19. Bob Corritore & Friends, Somebody Put Bad Luck on Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  20. D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
  21. Various Artists, Jingle All the Way, Blue Heart
  22. Johnny Rawls, Walking Heart Attack, Catfood
  23. Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
  24. Joe Bonamassa, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, J&R Adventures
  25. Catfish Keith, Wild Ox Moan, Fish Tail